IndiGo extends flight cancellations to select international destinations due to escalating tensions in Iran

The airline said the move was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
IndiGo cancels flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent until February 28.
IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 28, 2026, citing the developing situation around Iran.

On social media, IndiGo stated: “In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew.”

Affected travellers can visit IndiGo’s support page to explore alternative travel options or request a full refund. IndiGo added that the situation is under regular review, and any updates will be communicated through official channels.

Passengers are advised to check flight status in advance and make alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

Airspace concerns disrupt global aviation

Rising geopolitical tensions in and around Iran have caused widespread disruption to international aviation. The instability has led aviation authorities and carriers to avoid Iranian and neighbouring airspace as a precautionary safety measure.

