flydubai cancels, diverts services to Iran amid rising tensions

flydubai confirms cancellations and reroutes; airlines review Iran operations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
flydubai

Dubai: Flights to and from Iran were disrupted on Wednesday after a temporary closure of Iranian airspace in the early hours of January 15, prompting cancellations, diversions, and rerouting by several airlines, including flydubai.

In a statement, a flydubai spokesperson said, “Due to the temporary closure of the Iranian airspace in the early hours of 15 January, some flydubai flights have been cancelled, diverted or rerouted. The airspace has reopened, and we are adjusting our flight schedule accordingly.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”

Passengers have been advised to update their contact details by visiting Manage your booking and to check the status of their flights on flydubai.com for the latest information.

Iran has seen renewed protests and security tensions in recent weeks, driven by economic pressures and political grievances.

Demonstrations in several cities have led authorities to impose restrictions, with periodic transport and airspace disruptions.

While the situation varies by location, the uncertainty has prompted airlines and governments to review travel and operational safety. Following the airspace disruption and ongoing security assessments, several airlines, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, and many more, have cancelled, suspended or reduced services to Iran in recent days or weeks.

The brief airspace closure on January 15 is part of these broader security measures. Flights have since resumed, but schedules remain fluid.

Which countries have issued travel advisories

Several governments have updated or reiterated travel advisories for Iran, urging caution or advising against non-essential travel. These include:

United States

  • Advises citizens not to travel to Iran due to security risks and the potential for detention.

United Kingdom

  • The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Iran, citing security concerns and limited consular support.

Canada

  • Advises against all travel to Iran, pointing to the unpredictable security situation.

Australia

  • Urges citizens not to travel to Iran due to the risk of unrest and arbitrary detention.

India

  • Has issued advisories asking Indian nationals to exercise caution and stay in contact with the embassy, with some advisories urging departure when feasible.

Pakistan and Kuwait

  • Have advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and remain vigilant.

Travel advisories are updated regularly. Travellers are encouraged to check their government’s official foreign travel website before booking or travelling.

What travellers should do now

  • Check flight status regularly on the airline’s website or app

  • Update contact details in bookings to receive alerts

  • Follow government travel advisories

  • Allow extra time at airports in case of delays or rerouting

  • Consider flexible tickets or travel insurance where possible

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
