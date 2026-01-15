While the situation varies by location, the uncertainty has prompted airlines and governments to review travel and operational safety. Following the airspace disruption and ongoing security assessments, several airlines, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, and many more, have cancelled, suspended or reduced services to Iran in recent days or weeks.

In a statement, a flydubai spokesperson said, “Due to the temporary closure of the Iranian airspace in the early hours of 15 January, some flydubai flights have been cancelled, diverted or rerouted. The airspace has reopened, and we are adjusting our flight schedule accordingly.”

