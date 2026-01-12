GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
Flights to Iran cancelled, in limbo as tensions escalate

Airlines suspend Tehran and Mashhad services as unrest spreads across Iran

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026. (UGC via AP)
Dubai: Dozens of flights to and from Iran have been cancelled as anti-government protests escalated across the country, prompting airlines to suspend services and reroute aircraft over security concerns.

At least 46 flights in and out of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport were cancelled between last Friday and Sunday, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware. Several flights at Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad Airport, Iran’s second-busiest airport, were also cancelled.

The disruption has directly affected routes linking Iran with major regional hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Istanbul, affecting passengers, businesses and cargo movements.

Impact on UAE airlines

Airlines including Emirates, flydubai, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines and AJet are among those that cancelled flights to Iran over the weekend.

Most of the affected services were operating between Dubai and Iranian cities, as well as between Istanbul and Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad.

flydubai cancelled several flights scheduled for January 9 between Dubai and Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad. At least two flights between Doha and Tehran were also cancelled.

Oman-based carrier SalamAir announced that all flights to Iran scheduled for January 10 and 11 had been cancelled.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we are closely monitoring developments of the situation,” the airline said.

European airlines pull back

Apart from Turkish carriers, Austrian Airlines is currently the only European airline serving Iran. It, too, cancelled its services from Vienna last weekend.

An airline spokesperson said flights were suspended out of precaution following “a review of the current security situation”.

“Developments across the entire region are being continuously and closely monitored,” the spokesperson added.

Why airlines are cancelling flights to Iran

Anti-government demonstrations began in Iran in late December, triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the rial and rising inflation. What started as economic protests soon spread nationwide and escalated into violence.

Shopkeepers in Tehran went on strike, and demonstrations expanded to multiple cities. Many protesters have called for the end of nearly 50 years of clerical rule.

However, this is not the first time Iran-related tensions have disrupted air travel. Over the past few years, airlines have repeatedly adjusted routes due to political instability in the regions, Western sanctions and diplomatic tensions, and security risks in the region amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

With protests continuing across Iran and no clear sign of de-escalation, airlines are expected to maintain a cautious approach in the coming days.

More cancellations and schedule changes remain possible, particularly on routes linking Iran with Dubai, Doha and Istanbul.

