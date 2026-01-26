GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo cancels select international flights amid Iran security concerns

Flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku cancelled

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
IndiGo cites airspace restrictions as global carriers reroute and suspend services

Dubai: IndiGo has cancelled flights scheduled on January 26, 27 and 28 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku, including return services, the airline said in a post on platform X on Sunday.

The airline warned that some flights may experience longer travel times or additional cancellations due to the ongoing situation around Iran, though no further operational disruptions have been reported so far.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status in advance and make alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

Airspace concerns disrupt global aviation

Rising geopolitical tensions in and around Iran have caused widespread disruption to international aviation, with several airlines rerouting, delaying or cancelling flights that typically pass through Iranian airspace — a key corridor linking Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The instability has prompted aviation authorities and carriers to avoid Iranian and neighbouring airspace as a precautionary safety measure.

Major airlines suspend Middle East routes

A fresh wave of flight cancellations hit over the weekend, with major international carriers including Air France, KLM and Lufthansa suspending or scaling back services to Israel and parts of the Gulf, citing security concerns, according to media reports.

Air France resumed flights to Dubai on Saturday, after temporarily suspending them the previous day due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline said.

Dutch carrier KLM has halted flights to several Middle Eastern cities until further notice and will avoid the airspace of countries including Iraq and Iran, according to the Netherlands’ state broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa Group has restricted operations to daytime flights on select routes and continues to avoid Iranian airspace.

Wider impact on global carriers

Other airlines, including United Airlines and Air Canada, have also cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, as aviation groups warn of potential missile and drone threats to civil aviation in the region.

Last week, Iran temporarily closed its airspace for several hours, affecting flights worldwide and highlighting the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global travel.

