Abu Dhabi debut: UAE athletes take flight at World Skydiving Championships

Asked what inspired him to pursue the sport seriously, Webster said it was a combination of experiences rather than a single moment.

“One of the biggest factors was how clearly you can see improvement in indoor skydiving every session shows progress, and that’s incredibly motivating.”

Reflecting on the sport’s growth in the UAE, he noted it has developed significantly over the years.

“The UAE has hosted numerous international skydiving competitions, which has helped raise visibility and inspire new talent. The growth of world-class, purpose-built skydiving facilities across the country has made the sport far more accessible and accelerated its development to where it is today.”