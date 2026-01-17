Abu Dhabi debut: UAE athletes take flight at World Skydiving Championships

‘What began as personal challenge quickly turned into passion’
For the first time, UAE athletes are competing on home soil at the second official EEIPC 2026 – the World Skydiving Championships, currently underway in Abu Dhabi.
Team UAE, alongside participants from over 30 countries, is competing at CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber. The four-day event, running until Sunday, is organised in collaboration with the Eurasian Skydiving Association (EASA) and the Emirates Aerosports Federation (EAF).
Jamie Webster, one of the skydivers from Dubai, noted how the sport captured his imagination.
“My interest in indoor skydiving started out of pure curiosity. I was fascinated by the idea of experiencing flight in a controlled environment and pushing my physical and mental limits at the same time,” he told Gulf News.
“What began as a personal challenge quickly turned into a passion as I realised how technical and demanding the sport is. Competing as part of the first UAE team at the World Indoor Skydiving Championships makes that journey even more meaningful. It’s a unique mix of skill, physical control, and excitement – and I’ve been in love with it for a long time.”
Asked what inspired him to pursue the sport seriously, Webster said it was a combination of experiences rather than a single moment.
“One of the biggest factors was how clearly you can see improvement in indoor skydiving every session shows progress, and that’s incredibly motivating.”
Reflecting on the sport’s growth in the UAE, he noted it has developed significantly over the years.
“The UAE has hosted numerous international skydiving competitions, which has helped raise visibility and inspire new talent. The growth of world-class, purpose-built skydiving facilities across the country has made the sport far more accessible and accelerated its development to where it is today.”
Alberto Avalis, another UAE competitor, highlighted the camaraderie within the sport. “Skydiving feels like one big family. The sport brings people together, so athletes here see each other more as colleagues, friends and like-minded individuals than opponents. Because of that, there are no difficulties between athletes from different countries, regardless of where the competition takes place.”
Avalis is competing in the Vertical Sequentials 8-way event, a discipline making its debut at EEIPC 2026.
“It’s technically complex but also very beautiful,” he said, referring to the event where teams build flawless routines using in-air transitions and full formation flips. “I believe it has great potential for the future.”
Sunday marks the final day of the championship. Attendance is free, family-friendly, and open to the public, with no ticket required.
