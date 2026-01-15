GOLD/FOREX
Airspace closure in Iran disrupts international flights from India

Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet warn of delays and cancellations

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian airlines urge travellers to check flight status before heading to airport.
Indian airlines urge travellers to check flight status before heading to airport.

Rising turmoil in Iran has forced the closure of its airspace, prompting international flights from India to reroute. The disruption has caused delays and, in some cases, cancellations, affecting major airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

Air India advises passengers of delays, cancellations

On Thursday, Air India issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible delays. “Due to the emerging situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some flights where rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the advisory stated.

The airline urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport. “Safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption,” it added.

IndiGo promises support

IndiGo also reported an impact on its international operations. The airline assured passengers that teams were working to provide “the best possible alternatives.”

The IndiGo advisory said, “This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. Passengers whose flights are impacted are encouraged to explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund via our website. We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation.”

SpiceJet advises passengers tos opdated

SpiceJet similarly requested travellers to check flight status through the airline’s website or 24/7 reservation helplines. “Due to airspace closure in Iran, some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status online or contact our helplines for assistance,” the advisory said.

Government urges caution

Earlier this month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in Iran amid ongoing protests. The ministry urged nationals to avoid non-essential travel until further notice and take precautions if already in the country.

“Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news and updates from the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the MEA said.

The advisory also recommended that Indian nationals residing in Iran ensure they are registered with the Indian Embassy if not already done so, to facilitate assistance in case of emergencies.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
