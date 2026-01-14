India, US, Canada are among countries that have issued travel advisories to Iran
Dubai: Iran has been gripped by widespread anti-government protests since late December 2025, driven by economic challenges, rising inflation and political discontent.
Demonstrations have spread across major cities, and authorities have responded with crackdowns. The unrest has led to significant travel disruptions, cancelled flights and foreign governments issuing safety warnings for their citizens.
The situation has led to widespread transport interruptions and communications blackouts, prompting foreign ministries worldwide to reassess travel guidance for their nationals.
Governments have been urging caution or advising avoidance of travel to Iran. These include:
The U.S. Embassy has warned American citizens to leave Iran immediately, citing a significant risk of arrest or detention for U.S. passport holders.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian nationals in Iran to exit the country using available routes, emphasising safety amid escalating unrest.
Canada’s government has included Iran in an urgent travel warning, urging Canadians to avoid travel due to political tensions and security threats.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and remain vigilant due to the evolving situation.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Kuwaitis to stay alert and minimise risk when in Iran.
A range of Western nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and several European states, have issued warnings or updated travel advisories urging caution or avoid travelling to Iran. These advisories generally cite security concerns and potential travel disruptions.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has advised against all travel to Iran. "If you are a British national already in Iran, either resident or visitor, carefully consider your presence there," it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Ireland said Tuesday it was postponing a ceremony to allow Iran's new ambassador in Dublin to present his credentials amid a violent crackdown on protesters by Iranian authorities.
Dozens of flights to and from Iran have been cancelled as anti-government protests escalated across the country, prompting airlines to suspend services and reroute aircraft over security concerns.
At least 46 flights in and out of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport were cancelled between last Friday and Sunday, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware. Several flights at Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad Airport, Iran’s second-busiest airport, were also cancelled.
If you plan to travel to Iran, check official government travel advisories before booking or departure.
Flights to and from Iran remain highly fluid. Passengers should confirm with their airline directly and expect schedule changes.
Many governments are offering consular support and assistance to nationals in Iran. Visitors are advised to register with their embassy or consulate where possible.
