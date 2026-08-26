Gulf airlines are adjusting schedules as regional tensions continue to disrupt travel
Dubai: UAE travellers flying today should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, with Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai among the carriers reporting cancellations on selected routes, while Etihad Airways has largely maintained services to Bahrain and Kuwait.
The continuing regional security situation is keeping airline schedules under review, while Dubai International (DXB) is also preparing for increased passenger traffic as the post-summer travel rush builds.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
The Middle East war enters another day with Iran and Oman proposing a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and agreeing to work on clearing mines from the waterway.
Technical negotiations are expected to continue, but no temporary or permanent corridor has yet been established.
Maritime security remains a concern after an oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near Oman, damaging its engine room and disabling the vessel. The crew was reported safe.
Meanwhile, the US has begun returning diplomatic staff to some Middle East missions that were evacuated or downsized during the conflict.
Oil continues to move through alternative routes, with large volumes being transferred between vessels in the Gulf of Oman as direct tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply reduced.
Tracking data showed at least 15 simultaneous ship-to-ship transfer operations in the Gulf of Oman early on Wednesday, involving about 25 million barrels of crude oil and refined products.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Emirates has cancelled some Dubai-Bahrain services, while its Dubai-Kuwait service remains scheduled.
EK835: Dubai-Bahrain – cancelled
EK837: Dubai-Bahrain – cancelled
EK839: Dubai-Bahrain – scheduled
EK857: Dubai-Kuwait – scheduled
Passengers should check the latest flight information through Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Etihad's services to Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally on Wednesday, with no major cancellations reported on those routes.
EY641: Abu Dhabi-Bahrain – scheduled
EY645: Abu Dhabi-Bahrain – scheduled
EY653: Abu Dhabi-Kuwait – scheduled
However, Etihad flight EY061 from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow on August 26 has been delayed due to operational reasons. The return service, EY062 from London to Abu Dhabi, will also be delayed.
flydubai flight FZ845 from Dubai to Riyadh has been cancelled.
The airline is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia has cancelled several services from the UAE:
G9068: Sharjah-Kuwait – cancelled
G9124: Sharjah-Kuwait – cancelled
G9107: Sharjah-Bahrain – cancelled
3L020: Abu Dhabi-Kuwait – cancelled
3L015: Abu Dhabi-Bahrain – scheduled
A Royal Jordanian service, RJ613 from Dubai to Amman, is delayed.
Several international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East schedules.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services are suspended until October 24.
KLM: Services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services are suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
These dates remain subject to further operational and security assessments.
The continuing regional security situation is prompting airlines to review their schedules and operations.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another factor for carriers operating across the Gulf, with restrictions affecting shipping and adding to wider regional uncertainty.
Airlines can therefore make operational changes at short notice depending on developments. A flight showing as scheduled on a route does not necessarily mean it will depart on time.
For passengers, the specific flight number is more important than relying on the overall route schedule.
Dubai is also entering a busier period as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic.
Travellers should factor in additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration, particularly during busy departure periods.
UAE passengers flying today should:
Check their specific flight status before leaving home, even if the service was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.
Keep contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.
For UAE residents and travellers, the key developments to monitor are activity around the Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran diplomatic developments, further sanctions, oil prices and airline schedules.
Any escalation around the strategic waterway could have wider implications for regional shipping and energy markets, while airlines may continue reviewing their operations.
For passengers, the most important step remains simple: check your airline and airport status before setting out. A flight scheduled now can still be delayed or cancelled as conditions develop.