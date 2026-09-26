UAE flights status update: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays and cancellations; Iran flights suspended

Check before you fly: UAE airports report changing schedules and disruptions
UAE travellers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Saturday, with delays reported at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport amid renewed regional tensions.
Airlines continue to operate, but schedules remain subject to change. Flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations and schedule changes on several regional routes, while Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, although individual flights may still be delayed or revised.
The UAE has also suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airline before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for travel and airport procedures.
While reduced visibility and fog can affect airport operations in the UAE, there is currently no clear confirmation that today’s delays are weather-related. Airport and airline schedules can also change because of operational or other factors.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport and allow extra time.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
The aviation impact is extending across the region, with Iranian airline services disrupted in the UAE and Iraq. The UAE suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country from September 24 until further notice, while Najaf International Airport suspended flights to and from Iran from September 25. Reuters also reported similar suspensions at other Iraqi airports amid new US restrictions affecting Iranian aviation.
What UAE residents need to know: UAE airports remain operational, but international services continue to recover unevenly. Several airlines have suspended or reduced Dubai services, while Emirates and Etihad continue to operate.
For UAE travellers, the immediate impact is flight delays, cancellations and possible airspace changes, rather than a blanket suspension of commercial aviation. Schedules remain fluid, with airlines also reporting technical and operational disruptions unrelated to the regional conflict.
All flight information in this update is based on the latest status updates published on official airport and airline websites. Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, while flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations, delays and schedule changes on several regional routes.
Flight schedules may change during the day. Not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are facing delays, while services to Tehran and Amman have been cancelled, according to the airport's latest flight-status updates.
The disruptions are affecting multiple airlines and destinations, with delays ranging from a few minutes to several hours.
The following flights are currently listed as cancelled:
Iran Airtour: Dubai–Tehran (B9 9720), scheduled for 2:30pm
Emirates: Dubai–Amman (EK 902), scheduled for 6:35pm
Several flights are experiencing significant delays, including:
SpiceJet: Dubai–Kochi (SG 5118) — scheduled 3:15am, delayed to 7:52pm
flydubai: Dubai–Bangkok Don Mueang (FZ 1336/EK 2481) — scheduled 3:25am, delayed to 8:28pm
flydubai: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo (FZ 968/EK 2467) — 6:25am to 8:14am
flydubai: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo (FZ 952/EK 2176) — 7:40am to 8:37am
flydubai: Dubai–Tashkent (FZ 1942/EK 2087) — 7:20am to 7:56am
flydubai: Dubai–Kazan (FZ 984/EK 2313) — 7:15am to 8am
flydubai: Dubai–Mumbai (FZ 446/EK 2137) — 7:05am to 8:03am
flydubai: Dubai–Dushanbe (FZ 794/EK 2329) — 7:50am to 9:13am
flydubai: Dubai–Yekaterinburg (FZ 980/EK 2039) — 7:55am to 9:22am
flydubai: Dubai–Novosibirsk (FZ 964/EK 2409) — 8:55am to 9:27am
flydubai: Dubai–Astana (FZ 1304/EK 2195) — 8:45am to 10:21am
Emirates: Dubai–Ahmedabad (EK 541) — 11:10am to 12:37pm
Emirates: Dubai–Mumbai (EK 505) — 11:45am to 1:10pm
Emirates: Dubai–New Delhi (EK 511) — 1pm to 2:17pm
SpiceJet: Dubai–Amritsar (SG 5155) — 11:25am to 2:02pm
flydubai: Dubai–Kathmandu (FZ 1134/EK 2263) — noon to 2:22pm
flydubai: Dubai–Kabul (FZ 312/EK 2459) — 12:05pm to 2:09pm
flydubai: Dubai–Faisalabad (FZ 392/EK 2430) — 1:25pm to 1:59pm
Emirates: Dubai–Bangkok (EK 375) — 1pm to 1:44pm
Aeroflot: Dubai–Moscow Sheremetyevo (SU 520) — 2:30pm to 3:22pm
flydubai: Dubai–Ashgabat (FZ 740) — 7:10pm to 8:28pm
Other delays are also listed for flights to Kigali, Kabul, Kazan, Moscow, Mineralnye Vody and Tashkent.
Flight timings can change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the latest status with their airline and Dubai Airports before leaving for the airport.
Travellers should also allow extra time for check-in and airport procedures if their flight is operating.
Several flights departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport are facing delays, while a Pakistan International Airlines service to Islamabad has been cancelled, according to the latest airport flight-status updates.
Pakistan International Airlines: Abu Dhabi–Islamabad (PK261), scheduled for 11:30pm — cancelled
Several services are operating behind schedule, including:
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Kochi (3L128/EY1688) — 7:30am to 8:25am
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Chennai (3L142/EY1383) — 7:45am to 8:32am
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Thiruvananthapuram (3L134/EY1363) — 7:50am to 8:49am
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Calicut (3L201/EY1685) — 7:50am to 8:53am
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Sialkot (3L312/EY1428) — 9:20am to 10:57am
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Kuala Lumpur (EY489) — 12:50pm to 1:42pm
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Kochi (EY331) — 12:55pm to 2:15pm
Flight schedules can change throughout the day. Passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi should check the latest status with their airline and the airport before leaving for the airport.
Travellers should also allow extra time for check-in and airport procedures if their flight is operating.
Passengers flying with flydubai and Air Arabia from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are facing cancellations and schedule changes on several regional routes on September 26.
flydubai has cancelled flight FZ815 from Dubai to Abha.
The airline’s flight-status information also lists:
FZ811 — Dubai to Abha
FZ816 — Abha to Dubai
Several Air Arabia services between the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been affected.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020 — Cancelled
3L022 — Not yet departed
3L021 — Cancelled on the Kuwait–Abu Dhabi route
3L023 — Not yet departed
Sharjah–Bahrain
G9107 — Cancelled
G9101 — Flight time updated
G9103 and G9105 — Not yet departed
Bahrain–Sharjah
G9108 — Cancelled
G9102 — Flight time updated
G9104 and G9106 — Not yet departed
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068 and G9124 — Cancelled
G9121 — Not yet departed
Kuwait–Sharjah
G9069 and G9125 — Cancelled
G9122 — Not yet departed
Sharjah–Abha
G9195 — Not yet departed
G9196 — Not yet departed on the Abha–Sharjah route
Passengers are advised to check the latest status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as flight schedules can change.
Several international airlines have announced revised UAE schedules, with some services suspended while others are preparing to resume in the coming weeks.
Services suspended or delayed
Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Dubai services suspended through October 24; services are currently scheduled to resume from November 1.
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
Planned service resumptions
Air Astana: Almaty-Dubai services from October 1 and Astana-Dubai services from October 2.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai nonstop services scheduled to resume October 2, initially four times a week.
Wizz Air: Dubai services expected to resume around October 24–25, with Abu Dhabi services from October 27.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services scheduled to resume October 25.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume October 24.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich services scheduled to resume October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart scheduled to resume November 1, followed by Cologne/Bonn on November 3.
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna services scheduled to resume December 12.
Travel advice: These dates are scheduled resumption or suspension dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Travel advisories from several countries continue to flag potential disruption to UAE travel amid the unpredictable regional security situation.
UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office continues to warn that the regional situation is unpredictable, with possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and wider travel disruption.
US: The US State Department continues to list the UAE at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict. Its advisory also warns of possible disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Australia continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation. Its guidance warns that airspace can close at short notice and flights may be delayed, cancelled or diverted.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. Its advisory says military activity and attacks in the region could affect travel.
Travel advice: Travellers should check their government’s latest advisory, as well as their airline and airport status, before travelling.
For passengers flying today or over the weekend:
Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.
Don't assume a delay or cancellation is automatically linked to the regional conflict. Technical and operational issues are also affecting individual flights.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline tells you to.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute changes, delays, cancellations or diversions.
Check both the airline and airport's official channels before setting off.
UAE airports and airlines continue to operate, but individual flights can change with relatively little notice because of the regional security situation, airspace considerations and normal operational issues.
For travellers with flights booked this weekend, the most useful approach is therefore simple: check before leaving home, allow extra time and keep monitoring the airline right up until departure.