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UAE flights status update: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays and cancellations; Iran flights suspended

Check before you fly: UAE airports report changing schedules and disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers warned of flight delays, cancellations amid regional tensions
UAE travellers warned of flight delays, cancellations amid regional tensions
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UAE travellers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Saturday, with delays reported at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport amid renewed regional tensions.

Airlines continue to operate, but schedules remain subject to change. Flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations and schedule changes on several regional routes, while Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, although individual flights may still be delayed or revised.

The UAE has also suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airline before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for travel and airport procedures.

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Heavy fog alert

While reduced visibility and fog can affect airport operations in the UAE, there is currently no clear confirmation that today’s delays are weather-related. Airport and airline schedules can also change because of operational or other factors.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport and allow extra time.

Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.

UAE flights: Iran disruption adds to regional travel chaos

The aviation impact is extending across the region, with Iranian airline services disrupted in the UAE and Iraq. The UAE suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country from September 24 until further notice, while Najaf International Airport suspended flights to and from Iran from September 25. Reuters also reported similar suspensions at other Iraqi airports amid new US restrictions affecting Iranian aviation.

What UAE residents need to know: UAE airports remain operational, but international services continue to recover unevenly. Several airlines have suspended or reduced Dubai services, while Emirates and Etihad continue to operate.

For UAE travellers, the immediate impact is flight delays, cancellations and possible airspace changes, rather than a blanket suspension of commercial aviation. Schedules remain fluid, with airlines also reporting technical and operational disruptions unrelated to the regional conflict.

UAE flight update

All flight information in this update is based on the latest status updates published on official airport and airline websites. Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, while flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations, delays and schedule changes on several regional routes.

Flight schedules may change during the day. Not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

Dubai flights: Cancellations and delays reported today

Several flights departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are facing delays, while services to Tehran and Amman have been cancelled, according to the airport's latest flight-status updates.

The disruptions are affecting multiple airlines and destinations, with delays ranging from a few minutes to several hours.

Flights cancelled

The following flights are currently listed as cancelled:

  • Iran Airtour: Dubai–Tehran (B9 9720), scheduled for 2:30pm

  • Emirates: Dubai–Amman (EK 902), scheduled for 6:35pm

Major delays

Several flights are experiencing significant delays, including:

  • SpiceJet: Dubai–Kochi (SG 5118) — scheduled 3:15am, delayed to 7:52pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Bangkok Don Mueang (FZ 1336/EK 2481) — scheduled 3:25am, delayed to 8:28pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo (FZ 968/EK 2467) — 6:25am to 8:14am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo (FZ 952/EK 2176) — 7:40am to 8:37am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Tashkent (FZ 1942/EK 2087) — 7:20am to 7:56am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Kazan (FZ 984/EK 2313) — 7:15am to 8am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Mumbai (FZ 446/EK 2137) — 7:05am to 8:03am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Dushanbe (FZ 794/EK 2329) — 7:50am to 9:13am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Yekaterinburg (FZ 980/EK 2039) — 7:55am to 9:22am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Novosibirsk (FZ 964/EK 2409) — 8:55am to 9:27am

  • flydubai: Dubai–Astana (FZ 1304/EK 2195) — 8:45am to 10:21am

  • Emirates: Dubai–Ahmedabad (EK 541) — 11:10am to 12:37pm

  • Emirates: Dubai–Mumbai (EK 505) — 11:45am to 1:10pm

  • Emirates: Dubai–New Delhi (EK 511) — 1pm to 2:17pm

  • SpiceJet: Dubai–Amritsar (SG 5155) — 11:25am to 2:02pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Kathmandu (FZ 1134/EK 2263) — noon to 2:22pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Kabul (FZ 312/EK 2459) — 12:05pm to 2:09pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Faisalabad (FZ 392/EK 2430) — 1:25pm to 1:59pm

  • Emirates: Dubai–Bangkok (EK 375) — 1pm to 1:44pm

  • Aeroflot: Dubai–Moscow Sheremetyevo (SU 520) — 2:30pm to 3:22pm

  • flydubai: Dubai–Ashgabat (FZ 740) — 7:10pm to 8:28pm

Other delays are also listed for flights to Kigali, Kabul, Kazan, Moscow, Mineralnye Vody and Tashkent.

Check before travelling

Flight timings can change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the latest status with their airline and Dubai Airports before leaving for the airport.

Travellers should also allow extra time for check-in and airport procedures if their flight is operating.

Abu Dhabi flights: Cancellation and delays reported today

Several flights departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport are facing delays, while a Pakistan International Airlines service to Islamabad has been cancelled, according to the latest airport flight-status updates.

Flight cancelled

  • Pakistan International Airlines: Abu Dhabi–Islamabad (PK261), scheduled for 11:30pm — cancelled

Flight delays

Several services are operating behind schedule, including:

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Kochi (3L128/EY1688) — 7:30am to 8:25am

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Chennai (3L142/EY1383) — 7:45am to 8:32am

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Thiruvananthapuram (3L134/EY1363) — 7:50am to 8:49am

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Calicut (3L201/EY1685) — 7:50am to 8:53am

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi/Etihad: Abu Dhabi–Sialkot (3L312/EY1428) — 9:20am to 10:57am

  • Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Kuala Lumpur (EY489) — 12:50pm to 1:42pm

  • Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Kochi (EY331) — 12:55pm to 2:15pm

Check before travelling

Flight schedules can change throughout the day. Passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi should check the latest status with their airline and the airport before leaving for the airport.

Travellers should also allow extra time for check-in and airport procedures if their flight is operating.

flydubai, Air Arabia report cancellations and delays

Passengers flying with flydubai and Air Arabia from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are facing cancellations and schedule changes on several regional routes on September 26.

flydubai

flydubai has cancelled flight FZ815 from Dubai to Abha.

The airline’s flight-status information also lists:

  • FZ811 — Dubai to Abha

  • FZ816 — Abha to Dubai

Air Arabia

Several Air Arabia services between the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been affected.

Abu Dhabi–Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Not yet departed

  • 3L021 — Cancelled on the Kuwait–Abu Dhabi route

  • 3L023 — Not yet departed

Sharjah–Bahrain

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101 — Flight time updated

  • G9103 and G9105 — Not yet departed

Bahrain–Sharjah

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102 — Flight time updated

  • G9104 and G9106 — Not yet departed

Sharjah–Kuwait

  • G9068 and G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not yet departed

Kuwait–Sharjah

  • G9069 and G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

Sharjah–Abha

  • G9195 — Not yet departed

  • G9196 — Not yet departed on the Abha–Sharjah route

Passengers are advised to check the latest status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as flight schedules can change.

International airlines: What is changing?

Several international airlines have announced revised UAE schedules, with some services suspended while others are preparing to resume in the coming weeks.

Services suspended or delayed

  • Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13.

  • Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24.

  • KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24.

  • ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.

  • SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24.

  • Eurowings: Dubai services suspended through October 24; services are currently scheduled to resume from November 1.

  • Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.

Planned service resumptions

  • Air Astana: Almaty-Dubai services from October 1 and Astana-Dubai services from October 2.

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai nonstop services scheduled to resume October 2, initially four times a week.

  • Wizz Air: Dubai services expected to resume around October 24–25, with Abu Dhabi services from October 27.

  • Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services scheduled to resume October 25.

  • Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume October 24.

  • SWISS: Dubai-Zurich services scheduled to resume October 27.

  • Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart scheduled to resume November 1, followed by Cologne/Bonn on November 3.

  • British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.

  • Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna services scheduled to resume December 12.

Travel advice: These dates are scheduled resumption or suspension dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.

International travel advisories

Travel advisories from several countries continue to flag potential disruption to UAE travel amid the unpredictable regional security situation.

  • UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office continues to warn that the regional situation is unpredictable, with possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and wider travel disruption.

  • US: The US State Department continues to list the UAE at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict. Its advisory also warns of possible disruption to commercial flights.

  • Australia: Australia continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation. Its guidance warns that airspace can close at short notice and flights may be delayed, cancelled or diverted.

  • Canada: Canada advises travellers to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. Its advisory says military activity and attacks in the region could affect travel.

Travel advice: Travellers should check their government’s latest advisory, as well as their airline and airport status, before travelling.

What UAE travellers should keep in mind

For passengers flying today or over the weekend:

  • Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.

  • Don't assume a delay or cancellation is automatically linked to the regional conflict. Technical and operational issues are also affecting individual flights.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline tells you to.

  • If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.

  • Be prepared for last-minute changes, delays, cancellations or diversions.

  • Check both the airline and airport's official channels before setting off.

What to expect over the weekend

UAE airports and airlines continue to operate, but individual flights can change with relatively little notice because of the regional security situation, airspace considerations and normal operational issues.

For travellers with flights booked this weekend, the most useful approach is therefore simple: check before leaving home, allow extra time and keep monitoring the airline right up until departure.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysUS-Israel-Iran war

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