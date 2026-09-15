Several UAE flights are delayed or cancelled as airlines monitor regional airspace
Dubai: UAE travellers are facing another day of mixed flight operations, with multiple delays and cancellations reported at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain high.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia continue to operate a number of regional services, but schedules remain subject to change.
Several international airlines are also gradually restoring UAE services, although a number of carriers continue to suspend Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights.
Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are deepening even as satellite trackers show the first signs of tanker traffic returning through the waterway.
Brent crude was around $105 a barrel on Tuesday after Gulf states postponed talks with Iran on reopening the strait and Saudi Arabia struck Houthi targets in Yemen.
A dispute over a tanker fire — which Iran blames on a naval mine while the US military describes it as an Iranian missile strike — is adding to uncertainty. Concerns around IAEA inspections and Washington's sanctions enforcement are also putting further pressure on the situation.
Dubai International Airport has reported several cancellations.
Cancelled flights include:
flydubai FZ815 — Dubai to Abha
Emirates EK237 — Dubai to Boston
Aljazeera J9122 — Dubai to Kuwait
Qeshm Airlines QB2201 — Dubai to Gheshm
SpiceJet SG5158 — Dubai to Jaipur
Jazeera J9124 — Dubai to Kuwait
Emirates EK083 — Dubai to Geneva
Qeshm Airlines QB2211 — Dubai to Tehran
SpiceJet SG5112 — Dubai to New Delhi
Delayed: Air India Express IX196, Dubai to Jaipur.
Several flights were delayed at Zayed International Airport.
These included:
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L431 — Abu Dhabi to Cairo
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L032 — Abu Dhabi to Amman
Etihad EY822 — Abu Dhabi to Seoul
Turkish Airlines TK869 — Abu Dhabi to Istanbul
Etihad EY739 — Abu Dhabi to Tunis
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Etihad said its services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally on Tuesday, with no major cancellations reported.
The airline's Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services EY647 and EY641 had arrived, while EY643 and EY645 were scheduled. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait service EY653 departed late.
Separately, Etihad said flight EY801 from Tokyo Narita to Abu Dhabi on September 14 was delayed because of a technical issue, which was not related to the regional conflict.
The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.
Dubai-Bahrain EK837 arrived, while EK839 was scheduled.
Dubai-Kuwait EK857 was scheduled.
Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.
FZ029 to Bahrain arrived.
FZ023 to Bahrain arrived.
FZ021 to Bahrain was estimated.
FZ063 to Kuwait was scheduled.
flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure, unless they have received an SMS or email indicating otherwise.
Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia's latest updates show a mix of cancellations and flights yet to depart on services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
G9068 and G9124, both Sharjah-Kuwait, were cancelled.
G9121 to Kuwait was scheduled.
Sharjah-Bahrain G9107 was cancelled, while G9101 arrived and G9103/G9105 were scheduled.
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait 3L020 was cancelled.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Check your flight before leaving
With schedules changing throughout the day, passengers should check their flight number and latest status directly with the operating airline before travelling to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport or Sharjah International Airport. Further delays, cancellations or schedule changes may be announced at short notice.
Travel advisories across major countries are being updated as regional conditions evolve, but passengers are still being urged to expect sudden changes to flights and airspace.
UK: Broad advice against all but essential travel has been lifted for the UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. The UK continues to warn that conditions can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel. The US cites risks from armed conflict, missile and drone activity and disruption to commercial aviation. Non-emergency US government personnel and their families have been told to leave the UAE.
Australia: The UAE has been downgraded from Level 4 – Do not travel to Level 3 – Reconsider your need to travel.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar and be prepared for possible commercial flight suspensions.
International carriers are taking different approaches, with some restoring regional links while others continue to suspend UAE services.
Services returning
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights have resumed; Iran services remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services also resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India and Air India Express: Full GCC networks have been restored, with around 780 weekly India–GCC flights.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating, subject to the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily Dubai, Doha and Bahrain flights are operating, alongside selected international routes.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including Dubai flights, are operating, although Kuwait airport and airspace conditions could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai flights suspended until mid-January 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights suspended until October 2027.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights remain suspended; Dubai services are due to resume on October 25 at reduced frequency.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai suspended until October 24.
AirBaltic: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai suspended until October 2.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights remain suspended.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger services cancelled through November 30.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai flights suspended through October 24, although some other Middle East routes are being restored.
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam services remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid several regional airspaces.
Air France: Dubai flights suspended until September 19, inclusive.
A confirmed ticket does not necessarily mean the flight will operate as scheduled. Passengers should check the latest status directly with their airline before setting off.
Keep in mind:
Reach the airport at least three hours before departure.
flydubai passengers should allow at least four hours at Dubai airport.
Check in online where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline.
Monitor airline and airport channels for last-minute changes.
Live flight check: Always verify your flight status with the operating airline before travelling.