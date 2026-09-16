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UAE flights status: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays and cancellations

Some UAE flights are cancelled as regional tensions keep airline schedules under pressure

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services.
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Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed cancellations on regional routes, while Etihad's services to Bahrain and Kuwait are largely operating. With the regional security situation still fluid, travellers are being advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport.

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War status

Regional tensions remain elevated, with Saudi Arabia saying it intercepted a Houthi drone heading towards Mecca — a claim the Houthis have dismissed.

The US has issued a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for Saudi Arabia, citing risks including Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. The Yemen border remains under a "Do Not Travel" warning.

The UAE's own travel picture remains operationally fluid. Australia's Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, warning that regional conflict could result in airspace closures, cancellations and short-notice changes.

Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport has reported several cancellations.

Cancelled:

  • flydubai FZ815 — Abha

  • flydubai FZ8500 — Kuwait

  • Emirates EK855 — Kuwait

  • Emirates EK901 — Amman

  • Emirates EK660 — Male

  • flydubai FZ833 — Gizan

Delayed:

  • Emirates EK338 — Cebu

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi

No delays or cancellations were listed on Zayed International Airport's departure schedule in the supplied update, although several arrival delays were reported.

Delayed arrivals included:

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi EY265 — Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi

  • Etihad EY299 — Karachi to Abu Dhabi

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L312 — Sialkot to Abu Dhabi

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044 — Kathmandu to Abu Dhabi

  • Etihad EY213 — Delhi to Abu Dhabi

Cancelled:

  • Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L731 — Baku to Abu Dhabi

Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

Etihad Airways

  • Abu Dhabi-Bahrain EY641 — departed

  • EY645 — scheduled

  • Abu Dhabi-Kuwait EY653 — departed late

  • Services to Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally

The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.

Emirates

  • Dubai-Bahrain EK837 — arrived

  • EK839 — scheduled

  • Dubai-Kuwait EK857 — scheduled

Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.

flydubai

  • FZ029 and FZ023 to Bahrain — arrived

  • FZ021 and FZ027 — scheduled

  • FZ815 to Abha — cancelled

  • FZ811 — estimated

flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia's latest updates show a mix of cancellations and flights yet to depart on services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

  • G9068 — Sharjah-Kuwait, cancelled

  • G9124 — Sharjah-Kuwait, cancelled

  • G9121 — not yet departed

  • G9107 — Sharjah-Bahrain, cancelled

  • G9101 — Sharjah-Bahrain, arrived late

  • G9103/G9105 — Sharjah-Bahrain, scheduled

  • 3L020 — Abu Dhabi-Kuwait, cancelled

Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.

Check your flight before leaving

With schedules changing throughout the day, passengers should check their flight number and latest status directly with the operating airline before travelling to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport or Sharjah International Airport. Further delays, cancellations or schedule changes may be announced at short notice.

Travel advice is changing

UK: The FCDO has removed its broad "against all but essential travel" warning for the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions remain unpredictable and travellers should be prepared for flight cancellations and possible airspace disruption.

US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism, armed conflict and significant commercial flight disruption. Saudi Arabia is also at Level 3.

Australia: Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures and flight cancellations.

Canada: Its guidance in the supplied notes advises a high degree of caution for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, with travellers told to keep documents current and maintain supplies in case they need to shelter in place.

Which airlines are flying?

Several international carriers are operating or restoring UAE services, but others continue to suspend routes.

Operating/restoring:

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran flights remain suspended.

  • Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights operating; Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services resumed. Delays remain possible.

  • Air India/Air India Express: Full GCC networks restored, with around 780 weekly flights between India and the region.

  • IndiGo: Selected Middle East services operating.

  • flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain.

  • Jazeera Airways: Selected services to Dubai operating.

UAE routes still suspended

  • Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027

  • Air France: Dubai — suspended through September 19

  • British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi — suspended; Dubai due to resume October 25 at reduced frequency

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh — suspended through November 30

  • Singapore Airlines: Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai — suspended until October 2

  • AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai — suspended until further notice

  • Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended

  • Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future

  • Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24; Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.

Before you fly

  • Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.

  • Follow your airline's official channels for last-minute changes.

  • Allow at least three hours at the airport, or longer if your airline advises it.

  • If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Keep your phone number and contact details updated with the airline.

  • Expect the possibility of last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes while regional conditions remain fluid.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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