Some UAE flights are cancelled as regional tensions keep airline schedules under pressure
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight cancellations and delays, with several services cancelled at Dubai International Airport and delays reported on flights arriving into Abu Dhabi.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed cancellations on regional routes, while Etihad's services to Bahrain and Kuwait are largely operating. With the regional security situation still fluid, travellers are being advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport.
Regional tensions remain elevated, with Saudi Arabia saying it intercepted a Houthi drone heading towards Mecca — a claim the Houthis have dismissed.
The US has issued a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for Saudi Arabia, citing risks including Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. The Yemen border remains under a "Do Not Travel" warning.
The UAE's own travel picture remains operationally fluid. Australia's Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, warning that regional conflict could result in airspace closures, cancellations and short-notice changes.
Dubai International Airport has reported several cancellations.
Cancelled:
flydubai FZ815 — Abha
flydubai FZ8500 — Kuwait
Emirates EK855 — Kuwait
Emirates EK901 — Amman
Emirates EK660 — Male
flydubai FZ833 — Gizan
Delayed:
Emirates EK338 — Cebu
No delays or cancellations were listed on Zayed International Airport's departure schedule in the supplied update, although several arrival delays were reported.
Delayed arrivals included:
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi EY265 — Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi
Etihad EY299 — Karachi to Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L312 — Sialkot to Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044 — Kathmandu to Abu Dhabi
Etihad EY213 — Delhi to Abu Dhabi
Cancelled:
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L731 — Baku to Abu Dhabi
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Abu Dhabi-Bahrain EY641 — departed
EY645 — scheduled
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait EY653 — departed late
Services to Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally
The airline advised passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling.
Dubai-Bahrain EK837 — arrived
EK839 — scheduled
Dubai-Kuwait EK857 — scheduled
Emirates advised passengers to check the latest updates through its official channels before travelling.
FZ029 and FZ023 to Bahrain — arrived
FZ021 and FZ027 — scheduled
FZ815 to Abha — cancelled
FZ811 — estimated
flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Passengers departing Dubai have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia's latest updates show a mix of cancellations and flights yet to depart on services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
G9068 — Sharjah-Kuwait, cancelled
G9124 — Sharjah-Kuwait, cancelled
G9121 — not yet departed
G9107 — Sharjah-Bahrain, cancelled
G9101 — Sharjah-Bahrain, arrived late
G9103/G9105 — Sharjah-Bahrain, scheduled
3L020 — Abu Dhabi-Kuwait, cancelled
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Check your flight before leaving
With schedules changing throughout the day, passengers should check their flight number and latest status directly with the operating airline before travelling to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport or Sharjah International Airport. Further delays, cancellations or schedule changes may be announced at short notice.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad "against all but essential travel" warning for the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions remain unpredictable and travellers should be prepared for flight cancellations and possible airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism, armed conflict and significant commercial flight disruption. Saudi Arabia is also at Level 3.
Australia: Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures and flight cancellations.
Canada: Its guidance in the supplied notes advises a high degree of caution for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, with travellers told to keep documents current and maintain supplies in case they need to shelter in place.
Several international carriers are operating or restoring UAE services, but others continue to suspend routes.
Operating/restoring:
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services resumed; Iran flights remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights operating; Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services resumed. Delays remain possible.
Air India/Air India Express: Full GCC networks restored, with around 780 weekly flights between India and the region.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services operating.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services to Dubai operating.
Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027
Air France: Dubai — suspended through September 19
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi — suspended; Dubai due to resume October 25 at reduced frequency
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh — suspended through November 30
Singapore Airlines: Dubai — suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai — suspended until October 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai — suspended until October 2
AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai — suspended until further notice
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24; Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Follow your airline's official channels for last-minute changes.
Allow at least three hours at the airport, or longer if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Keep your phone number and contact details updated with the airline.
Expect the possibility of last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes while regional conditions remain fluid.