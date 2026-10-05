UAE flights status update: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays, cancellations

Flights are operating across UAE airports, but delays and cancellations remain
Dubai: Several flights from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport faced delays on Monday morning, while some UAE and international carriers cancelled services as regional geopolitical tensions continued to affect flight schedules.
Travellers flying from the UAE today are being advised to check their individual flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Schedules remain subject to change at short notice.
Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain “closed” until the US meets seven conditions, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is “no military solution” to the conflict. The Pentagon also confirmed that all US B-1 bombers had been withdrawn from RAF Fairford following a security incident nearby.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, while another vessel off Yemen reported multiple explosions.
Meanwhile, Middle East oil exports excluding Iran rose above pre-war levels last week despite attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime tracking firm Kpler. Brent crude topped $102 a barrel and Murban reached $110 as oil prices climbed.
Global jet fuel prices, however, moved lower last week. IATA said the global average jet fuel price fell 4.9 per cent from the previous week to $185.43 a barrel.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights departing from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport were delayed on Monday morning.
At DXB, morning delays affected flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Air India and RwandAir.
Cancelled from DXB included:
SpiceJet SG052 from Dubai to Pune
flydubai flights to Tel Aviv operated by flydubai and Arkia
flydubai FZ969 from Dubai to Moscow Vnukovo
flydubai FZ1335 from Dubai to Bangkok
Delayed from DXB included:
Emirates EK151 from Dubai to Copenhagen
SpiceJet SG5106 from Dubai to New Delhi
SpiceJet SG5023 from Dubai to Mumbai
Air India Express IX612 from Dubai to Tiruchirappally
At Zayed International Airport, Air Arabia flight 3L032 from Abu Dhabi to Amman was delayed.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Etihad Airways
No major delays or cancellations were reported, although several individual flights were delayed.
Flights to Bahrain were operating as scheduled. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Dammam and Riyadh were delayed, as was EY727 to Addis Ababa.
Passengers are advised to check Etihad's latest updates before travelling.
Emirates
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait were operating as usual, although some early-morning services experienced minor delays.
Passengers should check the latest Emirates flight information before heading to the airport.
flydubai
FZ815 from Dubai to Abha was cancelled.
The airline is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
flydubai has also suspended its Israel services following the FZ1073 cockpit incident. Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has cancelled multiple Sharjah services, including:
G9068/G9069: Sharjah-Kuwait
G9124/G9125: Sharjah-Kuwait
G9107: Sharjah-Bahrain
G9070/G9071: Sharjah-Gassim
G9341/G9342: Sharjah-Chattogram
G9040/G9041: Sharjah-Doha
The airline's schedules can change at short notice.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions.
Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers including Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn travellers about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption.
Australia: Travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: The validity of the EASA conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, warning flight operators to avoid UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: Saudi airports say airspace remains open but is affected by the ongoing events. Passengers travelling to impacted destinations have been urged to check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.
Some international carriers are beginning to restore UAE services, although others continue to suspend flights amid the regional security situation.
Air Astana: Resumed Almaty and Astana services to Dubai from October 1 and 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila flights have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa Group: Services to Dubai will gradually resume from late October, with up to 36 weekly flights at peak operation:
Munich-Dubai: Five weekly flights from October 25, operated by an Airbus A350-900.
Frankfurt-Dubai: Four weekly flights from October 26, rising to five weekly from November 9, operated by an Airbus A340-300.
SWISS Zurich-Dubai: Daily flights from October 27, operated by an Airbus A340-300.
Austrian Airlines Vienna-Dubai: Five weekly flights from December 12, operated by an Airbus A320neo.
Eurowings Berlin-Dubai: Daily flights from November 1.
Eurowings Stuttgart-Dubai: Four weekly flights from November 1.
Eurowings Cologne/Bonn-Dubai: Three weekly flights from November 3.
Wizz Air: Dubai services are due to resume from October 24-25, with Abu Dhabi services expected around late October.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore have been cancelled until December 1. Other services may also be affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh remain suspended through October 24. The airline said it is monitoring developments in the region.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027. Affected passengers will be offered options to rebook, reroute or receive a refund.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss have also suspended services to Abu Dhabi through October 24, while Eurowings' Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24 with no specific resumption date announced.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.