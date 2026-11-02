GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Wizz Air flight makes emergency landing in Budapest after bomb threat

Hungary scrambled a Gripen fighter jet to escort the passenger aircraft to a safe landing

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wizz Air later confirmed that the inspection had been completed and nothing suspicious had been found. The airline said the aircraft was expected to resume its journey shortly.
Wizz Air later confirmed that the inspection had been completed and nothing suspicious had been found. The airline said the aircraft was expected to resume its journey shortly.
Supplied

Budapest: A Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest on Monday after a bomb threat, prompting Hungary to scramble a fighter jet to escort the passenger aircraft to safety.

The Airbus A321, which had departed London Luton Airport for the Bulgarian capital, was diverted while flying over Bosnia and Herzegovina. It landed safely at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport, where police and security personnel carried out checks on the aircraft and its passengers.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Wizz Air later confirmed that the inspection had been completed and nothing suspicious had been found. The airline said the aircraft was expected to resume its journey shortly.

Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said a Gripen fighter jet was deployed within minutes of the alert to escort the passenger aircraft to Budapest.

The fighter jet returned to its base in Kecskemét after the aircraft landed, while Hungarian police took charge of the incident.

Wizz Air said the flight had been diverted in accordance with established security procedures and that it was cooperating fully with the authorities.

The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

According to flight-tracking data, the aircraft departed London Luton at 8.33am GMT and was scheduled to arrive in Sofia at 1.25pm local time. Instead, it landed in Budapest at approximately 12.09pm local time.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai-Europe routes to resume amid rising seat capacity in UAE

UAE flights this weekend: What travellers need to check

11m read
Aircraft lands safely after reportedly transmitting emergency code Squawk 7500.

Pilot error suspected in Air India hijack scare

2m read
Wizz Air cites EASA security update, Iraq airspace closure and higher operating costs for delaying its return to the region

Wizz Air cancels October Abu Dhabi restart, cites EASA

3m read
IndiGo flight suffers tail strike during 2nd landing approach at Bengaluru airport

IndiGo plane suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport

2m read