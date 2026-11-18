Mystery surrounds emergency slide mishap on British Airways flight
As British Airways Boeing 777-200 aircraft made final preparations for its flight to London from Colombo on November 17, it suddenly saw the deployment of an emergency evacuation slide.
The flight has been grounded at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake following the incident.
According to media reports, a Sri Lankan Catering truck was next to the aircraft when the slide was deployed, forcing all ground operations around it to come to a halt.
Flight tracking data from Flightradar24, reported Newswire, confirmed that British Airways flight BA2044 had been cancelled.
While the plane was to take off at 10.35am (local time) and land at London’s Gatwick at 5pm (local time), it never did.
The cause of the slide deployment remains a mystery and any damage to the aircraft hasn’t been disclosed either.
As for how many people were affected by the cancelled flight, that number remains under wraps.
This week has seen a large number of airlines having to cancel flights over one reason or another. In the US, for instance, a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s meant the nationwide halting of flights while it was sorted. United Airlines was delayed by one hour-and-forty minutes. And some delays and cancellations have been affecting flight operations in the Middle East owning to regional tensions.
In London, another British Airways flight found itself grounded on Tuesday when the aircraft veered off a taxiway and ended up with it’s nose landing gear stuck in grass. Flight BA75, operated with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, said media reports, was due to take off to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos when the incident occurred. Two hundred and fifteen passengers were on board the flight.