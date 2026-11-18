In London, another British Airways flight found itself grounded on Tuesday when the aircraft veered off a taxiway and ended up with it’s nose landing gear stuck in grass. Flight BA75, operated with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, said media reports, was due to take off to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos when the incident occurred. Two hundred and fifteen passengers were on board the flight.

This week has seen a large number of airlines having to cancel flights over one reason or another. In the US, for instance, a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s meant the nationwide halting of flights while it was sorted. United Airlines was delayed by one hour-and-forty minutes. And some delays and cancellations have been affecting flight operations in the Middle East owning to regional tensions.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.