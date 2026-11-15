The incident happened at about 9.15pm local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the wingtip of the Copa Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767, ABC News reported. The airport said the aircraft made contact at the intersection of two taxiways, according to CBS News Miami.

The Copa jet, arriving from Panama City, Panama, was taxiing towards its gate, while the UPS aircraft was preparing for departure to Bogota, Colombia. The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa flight.

Greg Chin, the airport's communications director, told CBS News Miami that flights were being directed to other taxiways and that airport operations were not affected.

Miami-Dade Aviation said two people were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue but did not require hospital transport, ABC News reported.

The nationwide ground stop temporarily disrupted US departures for more than four hours, adding to operational challenges for airports and airlines.

He said a contractor error or faulty equipment may have triggered the issue, causing other routers within the air traffic control system to become overloaded.

The collision comes as Miami International Airport continues to experience delays and cancellations following a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday.

"The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority," UPS said in a statement.

UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the incident and said its crew was safe.

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