Passengers report jolt as two planes collide while taxiing for departure in DC
Two American Airlines passenger jets clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, on Friday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
In a statement cited by CNN and BBC, the FAA said American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of Flight 2152 at around 5.10pm local time (10.10pm GMT). Flight 638 was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, while Flight 2152 was scheduled to fly to Chicago.
No injuries were reported, and the FAA said it would investigate the incident. American Airlines confirmed that both aircraft were taken out of service for maintenance inspections.
According to the FAA, Flight 638 clipped the wing of Flight 2152 while both aircraft were taxiing for departure.
American Airlines confirmed that the wingtips of the two Boeing 737-800s made contact.
An air traffic control recording captured by ATC.com indicated that one of the pilots reported the contact to controllers.
"Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us," the pilot told air traffic controllers.
Controllers subsequently instructed the aircraft to return to the gate. Other arriving flights were warned of possible delays, while one incoming aircraft was told to abort its landing as airport personnel responded to the incident.
Passengers aboard one of the aircraft described feeling a sudden impact as the planes made contact.
A passenger on Flight 2152, which was heading to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, told the BBC that he felt a "large jolt" on the right side of the aircraft.
He said the plane shook violently, prompting gasps from passengers, who then looked out of the windows to see what had happened.
The passenger also reported seeing what appeared to be a piece of the aircraft's wingtip on the ground. He described the moment as tense but said nobody appeared to have been injured.
Audio recordings of communications with air traffic control also captured a pilot reporting debris near the aircraft, with the winglet — the upturned structure at the end of a wing — reportedly broken off.
Following the incident, both aircraft returned to the gate after airport personnel recovered the detached debris.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire & Rescue Department also checked the aircraft, according to a statement from the airport cited by CNN.
American Airlines said both jets had been removed from service for inspection by its maintenance teams.
"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.
Passengers on both flights were expected to depart later on Friday evening, the airline added.
The incident has renewed attention on aviation safety at Reagan National Airport, where a deadly mid-air collision in January 2025 killed 67 people.
An American Airlines regional passenger jet preparing to land collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near the airport. The passenger aircraft, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and 64 people aboard, plunged into the Potomac River following the collision. All 64 people on the jet and three Army personnel aboard the helicopter died.
Investigators later determined that the helicopter had received faulty altitude data, causing it to fly higher than intended.
Reagan National, one of two major airports serving the Washington, DC, area, is located close to the US capital and handles predominantly domestic flights.
Friday's incident comes as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Around six million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the holiday travel period, according to AAA.
The incident also follows a nationwide ground stop earlier this month that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations and left passengers stranded at airports across the United States.
While no injuries were reported in Friday's incident, the FAA is expected to examine how the two aircraft came into contact while taxiing.
American Airlines said the affected passengers would be accommodated on later departures, while both aircraft remain out of service pending maintenance inspections.
The incident comes at a particularly sensitive time for US aviation, with holiday travel demand rising and renewed scrutiny of safety around one of the country's busiest airports.