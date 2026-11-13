According to The Telegraph, footage of the incident showed the Airbus approaching the runway at Heathrow Terminal 5 before its rear section scraped the tarmac.

A British Airways aircraft struck its tail against the runway while attempting to land at London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, prompting pilots to abort the landing and take off again.

The aircraft appeared to sway slightly as it descended, with its left wheel touching the runway before the right. The contact caused the tail to strike the ground.

The pilots immediately abandoned the landing attempt and climbed back into the air in a manoeuvre known as a go-around. The plane later made a successful landing at 10.49am local time.

A British Airways spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and said the airline was assisting the AAIB with its investigation.

British Airways has launched an investigation into the incident, which has also been reported to the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

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