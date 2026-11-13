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British Airways plane scrapes tail on Heathrow runway — dramatic moment caught on camera

Flight from Amsterdam makes a second attempt and lands safely as investigation begins

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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The pilots aborted the landing after the Airbus struck the runway, before safely touching down on the second attempt.
The pilots aborted the landing after the Airbus struck the runway, before safely touching down on the second attempt.
X/@BigJetTVLIVE

A British Airways aircraft struck its tail against the runway while attempting to land at London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, prompting pilots to abort the landing and take off again.

The aircraft, operating flight BA431 from Amsterdam, eventually landed safely after the incident. No injuries have been reported.

According to The Telegraph, footage of the incident showed the Airbus approaching the runway at Heathrow Terminal 5 before its rear section scraped the tarmac.

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The aircraft appeared to sway slightly as it descended, with its left wheel touching the runway before the right. The contact caused the tail to strike the ground.

The pilots immediately abandoned the landing attempt and climbed back into the air in a manoeuvre known as a go-around. The plane later made a successful landing at 10.49am local time.

Incident captured on live camera

The incident was captured by BigJet TV, an aviation channel that streams aircraft movements at major airports.

Sharing the footage on X, the channel said the aircraft had suffered a double tail strike during its landing attempt.

Investigation launched

British Airways has launched an investigation into the incident, which has also been reported to the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A British Airways spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and said the airline was assisting the AAIB with its investigation.

The airline declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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