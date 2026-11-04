British Airways restores Dubai–Heathrow route, but other options stay paused

Flight BA105 arrived at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, November 4, after leaving Heathrow on Tuesday evening. Flightradar24 records confirm the arrival of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, registration G-ZBLA, and its subsequent departure from Dubai as BA104 on Wednesday morning.

Dubai: Travellers between Dubai and London Heathrow have regained a daily British Airways option after an eight-month suspension, while several other international airlines continue to keep their Dubai routes on hold.

The airline suspended the route following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict at the end of February. Its November return follows an earlier planned restart on October 25, which was subsequently postponed.

British Airways says it will initially operate one daily flight in each direction during the winter season, with plans to increase the frequency to twice daily in summer 2027. That would expand its schedule from seven to 14 weekly departures from each city.

KLM says it will not operate between Amsterdam and Dubai during the winter 2026–27 season, up to and including March 27, 2027. Air Canada separately says its Dubai flights will remain cancelled until the end of March 2027.

Other airlines’ own notices show longer interruptions. Singapore Airlines says its Singapore–Dubai flights, SQ494 and SQ495, are cancelled through February 28, 2027, because of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Lufthansa plans up to five weekly flights from Frankfurt and five from Munich. Swiss and Eurowings plan daily services from Zurich and Berlin respectively, the group says.

Lufthansa Group says Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings have postponed their Dubai resumption until November 25. Austrian Airlines plans to restart its Vienna–Dubai service on December 12 with five weekly flights, according to the group’s updated schedule.

BA’s return to Dubai does not extend to Abu Dhabi. The airline has said its service to the UAE capital will remain suspended until the winter 2027–28 season.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.