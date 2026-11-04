British Airways restores Dubai–Heathrow route, but other options stay paused

Daily winter flights resume after eight months, with second service eyed for summer 2027
Dubai: Travellers between Dubai and London Heathrow have regained a daily British Airways option after an eight-month suspension, while several other international airlines continue to keep their Dubai routes on hold.
Flight BA105 arrived at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, November 4, after leaving Heathrow on Tuesday evening. Flightradar24 records confirm the arrival of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, registration G-ZBLA, and its subsequent departure from Dubai as BA104 on Wednesday morning.
British Airways says it will initially operate one daily flight in each direction during the winter season, with plans to increase the frequency to twice daily in summer 2027. That would expand its schedule from seven to 14 weekly departures from each city.
The airline suspended the route following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict at the end of February. Its November return follows an earlier planned restart on October 25, which was subsequently postponed.
BA’s return to Dubai does not extend to Abu Dhabi. The airline has said its service to the UAE capital will remain suspended until the winter 2027–28 season.
The restart restores another direct Heathrow option for Dubai passengers ahead of other European carriers’ planned returns. Those airlines have announced separate dates for rebuilding their services.
Lufthansa Group says Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings have postponed their Dubai resumption until November 25. Austrian Airlines plans to restart its Vienna–Dubai service on December 12 with five weekly flights, according to the group’s updated schedule.
Lufthansa plans up to five weekly flights from Frankfurt and five from Munich. Swiss and Eurowings plan daily services from Zurich and Berlin respectively, the group says.
Other airlines’ own notices show longer interruptions. Singapore Airlines says its Singapore–Dubai flights, SQ494 and SQ495, are cancelled through February 28, 2027, because of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
KLM says it will not operate between Amsterdam and Dubai during the winter 2026–27 season, up to and including March 27, 2027. Air Canada separately says its Dubai flights will remain cancelled until the end of March 2027.
Virgin Atlantic has also confirmed the suspension of its seasonal Dubai service for winter 2026–27. Its passenger rebooking policy covers cancelled flights between October 25, 2026, and March 27, 2027.