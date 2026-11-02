Dubai gears up for winter travel with airlines restoring key routes
Dubai is preparing for a busy winter travel season, with more international airlines scheduled to resume flights in November and December. British Airways is among the first major carriers set to return, with services between London Heathrow and Dubai scheduled to restart on November 3.
Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings are also preparing to restore Dubai connections from November 25, while Austrian Airlines is scheduled to resume flights in December.
The return of these services will expand travel options for UAE residents and international visitors as demand rises during the cooler months.
According to British Airways' flight status page, flight BA105 from London Heathrow to Dubai is scheduled to depart at 8.05pm on November 3 and arrive at 7.45am on November 4. The return flight, BA104, is scheduled to leave Dubai for London at 10am on November 4. Both flights were listed as on time in the airline's November 2 update.
Several international airlines have announced revised dates for restoring services to Dubai.
British Airways – November 3: The airline is scheduled to resume its London Heathrow-Dubai route, initially operating daily flights.
Lufthansa – November 25: The airline plans to restart five weekly flights from both Frankfurt and Munich to Dubai.
SWISS – November 25: Daily flights between Zurich and Dubai are scheduled to return.
Eurowings – November 25: The German airline plans to resume daily flights between Berlin and Dubai.
Austrian Airlines – December 12: The carrier is scheduled to restart its Vienna-Dubai route with five weekly flights.
ITA Airways' Dubai services remain suspended until November 30. Passengers should check with the airline for confirmation of its December schedule.
Some airlines have already restored services to Dubai, adding more connections ahead of the winter season.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai International Airport on October 21, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai-Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Has restored connections between Dubai and Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Athens-Dubai services have also returned.
Dubai is also expected to see up to 36 weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as services are restored between late October and December.
The increase in international services comes as UAE airports prepare for higher passenger numbers during the winter travel season.
Scheduled departing seat capacity across the country's airports reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) accounts for 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah International Airport with 840,000.
Emirates is offering 3.1 million seats this month, while flydubai's capacity has increased by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million seats.
DXB is operating close to full capacity, with passenger traffic expected to approach usual high levels in the final months of 2026.
Dubai International Airport's network extends beyond Emirates and flydubai, with more than 40 other airlines operating through the airport, according to a May 23 announcement by DXB.
These carriers connect Dubai with destinations across South Asia, the Gulf, Central Asia, Africa and the wider Middle East. They include Air India, IndiGo, Pakistan International Airlines, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Air Astana, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Royal Jordanian and Middle East Airlines.
The network serves passengers travelling for tourism, business, work and family visits, with routes and frequencies varying by airline.
Alongside the return of international flights, Dubai has announced two initiatives aimed at attracting more visitors and encouraging repeat tourism.
Tourist visa applications through Visit Dubai
From November, visitors will be able to apply for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas through Visit Dubai, the emirate's official tourism website.
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will assess applications and issue visas. The initiative is expected to make it easier for tourists to access visa services while planning their trips.
Dubai Access Club for repeat visitors
Dubai is also launching the invitation-only Dubai Access Club, a membership programme offering returning visitors exclusive experiences, services and benefits.
The initiative aims to strengthen visitors' connection with the city and encourage them to return. Further details about eligibility and membership benefits are expected.
While more carriers are preparing to return, several international airlines continue to suspend or delay their Dubai services.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Luxair: Dubai return postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
The return of more international services will give UAE residents additional options for winter holidays, family visits and business travel.
The UAE school winter break is scheduled from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, while the National Day holiday falls on December 2 and 3. These periods could see increased demand for flights.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedules, route availability, rebooking options and refund arrangements. Resumption dates and frequencies may change.