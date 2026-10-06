International airlines are restoring some UAE routes, but others remain suspended, delayed
Dubai: UAE travellers are facing another morning of flight delays and cancellations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH), with several Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia and other regional services affected.
The disruption comes as geopolitical tensions continue to unsettle regional aviation, even as some international carriers are gradually restoring UAE services.
Passengers are being urged to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain subject to last-minute changes.
US President Donald Trump has signed an order allowing drivers to use tax-exempt red-dyed diesel on public roads amid rising fuel prices linked to the Iran war, while saying the US withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford over unspecified Iran-linked threats.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described negotiations with Washington as “meaningless” following US attacks during talks.
In Yemen, government forces recaptured the strategic port city of Mocha and launched a counteroffensive against the Houthis near the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have also agreed to activate collective defence commitments and swiftly deploy military forces and capabilities under the Mecca defence pact.
For aviation, the wider regional security environment continues to affect routings and schedules. EASA's conflict-zone guidance remains a significant factor for airlines operating around the Gulf and surrounding airspace.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several departures from both Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport were delayed this morning.
At DXB, delays were recorded on services operated by Emirates, flydubai and other airlines.
Cancelled from DXB included:
Israir: 6H662, 6H664, 6H668 and 6H666 to Tel Aviv cancelled.
Emirates: EK366 Dubai-Taipei cancelled; EK376 Dubai-Bangkok cancelled; EK205 Dubai-Jeddah cancelled.
flydubai: FZ157 Dubai-Beirut and FZ209 Dubai-Erbil cancelled.
flyadeal: F3506 Dubai-Riyadh cancelled.
SpiceJet: SG5117 Dubai-Kochi cancelled.
Delayed services included Saudia SV563 Dubai-Riyadh, SpiceJet SG5106 Dubai-New Delhi, SG9117 Dubai-Kochi and SG5014 Dubai-Mumbai.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
UAE airlines
Emirates
Flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are operating, although some early-morning flights have experienced minor delays. Emirates' latest travel-update page also says its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice.
Etihad Airways
EY653 to Kuwait departed late and EY551 to Riyadh arrived late. Separately, EY556 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi on October 5 returned to the stand at Riyadh after an extended technical delay, which resulted in the operating crew exceeding its maximum duty hours. EY362 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut on October 4 diverted to Thiruvananthapuram because of adverse weather at Calicut; the return EY363 was subsequently delayed.
flydubai
No major delays or cancellations to Bahrain and Kuwait were listed on the airline's website. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia
Flights G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait are listed as cancelled, while G9121 to Kuwait was operational but had not departed at the time of the update. G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain was cancelled, while G9101 Sharjah-Bahrain arrived late. G9103 and G9105 to Bahrain were scheduled. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight 3L020 was also cancelled.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to flag the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace disruption and an unpredictable regional security situation.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel. The US State Department cites terrorism and armed conflict among the reasons for the advisory.
Australia: Australia has lowered its UAE advice from “Do Not Travel” to “Reconsider your need to travel”, while warning that the regional security situation remains unpredictable.
Canada: The supplied update says Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe/EASA: The supplied information says the EASA conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended to November 16, 2026, with operators warned against operating in specified areas including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: A US Embassy security alert in Saudi Arabia urges US citizens to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Some international carriers are restoring UAE services, while others continue to keep routes suspended.
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana services to Dubai resumed on October 1 and 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa Group: Dubai services will gradually resume from late October, including Munich-Dubai from October 25, Frankfurt-Dubai from October 26, SWISS Zurich-Dubai from October 27, and later Austrian and Eurowings services. The group plans up to 36 weekly Dubai flights at peak operation.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes originally due to launch in late October have been postponed to January 10, 2027. Wizz Air cited EASA's latest security update, the continued closure of Iraqi airspace, longer routings and technical refuelling requirements. Its Jordan services have also been suspended until October 25 following the latest EASA CZIB.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore remain cancelled until December 1, with other services potentially affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027. Affected passengers are being offered rebooking, rerouting or refund options.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24. Eurowings' Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through October 24, with no specific restart date announced.
Traveller checklist
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if the booking was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours before departure.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Expect the possibility of last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow your airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.