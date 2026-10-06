Flights G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait are listed as cancelled, while G9121 to Kuwait was operational but had not departed at the time of the update. G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain was cancelled, while G9101 Sharjah-Bahrain arrived late. G9103 and G9105 to Bahrain were scheduled. Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight 3L020 was also cancelled.

No major delays or cancellations to Bahrain and Kuwait were listed on the airline's website. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check flight status before travelling.

EY653 to Kuwait departed late and EY551 to Riyadh arrived late. Separately, EY556 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi on October 5 returned to the stand at Riyadh after an extended technical delay, which resulted in the operating crew exceeding its maximum duty hours. EY362 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut on October 4 diverted to Thiruvananthapuram because of adverse weather at Calicut; the return EY363 was subsequently delayed.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.