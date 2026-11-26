The UAE had earlier expressed its solidarity with Qatar over the serviceman's martyrdom
Abu Dhabi: President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, over the death of a member of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces.
The serviceman died while performing his military duty, according to the Emirates News Agency (Wam).
In his message, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Emir.
The UAE had earlier expressed its solidarity with Qatar over the serviceman's martyrdom. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) extended its condolences and sympathy to his family and to Qatar's government and people.