French President Macron arrives in Kuwait on official visit

Macron's Kuwait trip focuses on bilateral relations
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kuwait on Monday for an official visit, accompanied by a delegation of senior French officials, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
Kuwaiti Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah led the reception at the Amiri Airport.
Macron was also welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah and other senior Kuwaiti officials, including the ministers of interior, defence and foreign affairs.
A formal reception ceremony was held at the airport, with the national anthems of Kuwait and France played. The Emir subsequently greeted members of the French delegation.
The delegation includes French ministers responsible for the armed forces and veterans, foreign affairs, industry, and economic and energy affairs.
Macron’s visit is part of a Gulf tour from October 19 to 21 that will also take him to the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.