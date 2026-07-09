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UAE President welcomed by Emir of Kuwait upon arrival on fraternal visit

High-level UAE delegation accompanies President on official fraternal visit

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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today arrived in the State of Kuwait on a fraternal visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Amiri Airport.

Accompanying His Highness the President on the visit is a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior UAE officials.

Also present to welcome His Highness the President were His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister; Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior Kuwaiti officials.

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