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UAE President welcomed by Serbian President upon arrival in Serbia on working visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon arrival in Belgrade

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WAM
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UAE President welcomed by Serbian President upon arrival in Serbia on working visit
WAM

Belgrade: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed His Highness upon arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

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Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

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