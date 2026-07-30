UAE President welcomed by Serbian President upon arrival in Serbia on working visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon arrival in Belgrade
Belgrade: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed His Highness upon arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed are Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.