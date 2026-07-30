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UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks attempting to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

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UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks attempting to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, which attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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