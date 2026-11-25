Anil Kapoor's picturesque 'office' photos leave fans in awe of nature's beauty
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has given fans a glimpse of his rather unusual workplace – an open-air setting surrounded by towering mountains, breathtaking views and plenty of sunshine.
The 69-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a series of photographs showing him seated at a wooden table in the middle of a picturesque mountain landscape.
"Back at the office, still waiting for them to put a roof on it!" Kapoor captioned the pictures, adding his trademark humour to the scenic setting.
Dressed in a black jacket, trousers and a cap, the actor completed his relaxed look with sunglasses in some of the photographs. One picture captures him sitting at the wooden table against a dramatic mountain backdrop, while another offers a closer look at him enjoying the outdoors.
The photographs drew attention for their striking scenery and Kapoor's playful description of his temporary workplace.
The mountain pictures come amid the actor's recent European travels. Kapoor recently shared photographs from Florence, Italy, where he spent time with family and friends, including wife Sunita Kapoor, brother Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Maheep Pandey.
He captioned that post, "Surviving Florence on carbs and good company."
Earlier, on November 20, Kapoor made headlines after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
The actor shared pictures from their interaction, saying they discussed art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence, energy, and architecture. Macron also showed him historic artefacts in his office dating back to Napoleon's time.
Kapoor described the meeting as an enriching exchange and thanked the French President for making him and his nephew feel at home in Paris.
On the professional front, Kapoor was recently seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe. He is also set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled for a December 24, 2026 theatrical release.
Despite a career spanning more than four decades, Kapoor remains active across films and television.