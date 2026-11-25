Ramayana's visual effects team shines among Hollywood's biggest blockbusters
Dubai: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has taken another significant step on the international awards circuit, advancing to the top 20 contenders for Best Visual Effects at the 99th Academy Awards.
The Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has secured a place among some of Hollywood's biggest productions, including Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Project Hail Mary.
According to Variety, the Academy's Visual Effects Branch has notified the teams behind the 20 films that have progressed to the next round of voting. The Academy does not publicly release or officially confirm this preliminary list.
The recognition puts India's ambitious mythological production in contention alongside major international blockbusters, marking another milestone for its visual effects team.
The 20-film line-up includes several highly anticipated productions. Other contenders include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, Supergirl, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Godzilla Minus Zero, Moana and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Disney leads the field with four titles, while Sony Pictures has three entries, including Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
DNEG handled the visual effects work on Ramayana, the acclaimed studio behind films such as Dune and Interstellar. The studio has won eight Academy Awards for its visual effects work.
The achievement also recalls SS Rajamouli's RRR, which reached the top 20 in the Visual Effects category at the 95th Academy Awards but did not secure a final nomination.
The next round of preliminary voting will take place from December 7 to 11, with the official 10-film shortlist scheduled to be announced on December 15.
The shortlisted productions will subsequently participate in the Academy's visual effects presentations in January. Final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027.
The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Oscars development comes as Ramayana continues its strong theatrical run.
Made on a reported budget of Rs16 billion, the film has collected approximately Rs17.35 billion worldwide in 20 days, according to reported box-office figures. Its overseas earnings account for around $65 million.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also features several prominent Indian actors.
The film received largely positive reviews in India, while international reactions were mixed. Its overseas release also included a shorter, 30-minute truncated version titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
With its box-office performance and growing international awards recognition, Ramayana is continuing to attract attention beyond the Indian film industry.