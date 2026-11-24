Across all categories, Nolan's film leads the pack. It appears in 11 of the 12 shortlists
Ravana's army and Rama's arrows are now competing against Christopher Nolan's Greek odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's desert war. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic has been named on two craft shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards, Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design. That places an Indian production in contention with some of the largest studio films of the year.
The Critics Choice Association published its shortlists on Monday. Released overseas as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the film's visual effects entry is credited to Dan Glass. DNEG and ReDefine handled the effects work on the production.
Who it is up against
The visual effects race is crowded. Ramayana will compete with The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Laika's stop-motion feature Wildwood. The stunt design shortlist also includes The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three and Godzilla Minus Zero, along with Jackass: Best and Last.
Across all categories, Nolan's film leads the pack. It appears in 11 of the 12 shortlists. Dune: Part Three and the Spanish-language La Bola Negra follow with eight apiece, and Godzilla Minus Zero and Wildwood each appear in seven.
What happens next
Being shortlisted does not guarantee a nomination. A dedicated committee drew up the first-round lists, selecting 59 films to fill 144 slots. The 12 technical and ensemble categories are:
Cinematography
Editing
Production design
Costume design
Hair and makeup
Visual effects
Sound
Original score
Original song
Casting
Ensemble
Stunt design
The lists will be cut to six contenders per category when nominations are revealed on December 4. Winners will be named on January 3, 2027, in a live telecast from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, hosted by comedian Janelle James.
The film and its sequel
Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as the demon king Ravana. The supporting cast includes:
Ravie Dubey as Lakshman
Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha
Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
Arun Govil as King Dashrath
Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
Yash also co-produced the film with Namit Malhotra through Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, both Oscar winners, composed the score.
Tiwari conceived the adaptation as a two-part saga. The second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 theatrical release.