Budget row: Ram Gopal Varma claims Ramayana Part 1 cost under ₹8 billion

On Sunday, he shared on the micro-blogging site, "Breaking all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, stil lot of noise is being made by many jealous that the collections are still not enough because it’s ₹20 billion a piece making it ₹40 billion for 2 I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than ₹8 billion and that includes mutually beneficial deals , global tax benefits , subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that .. And not only me but any reasonably experienced film maker by seeing the film can see the cost can’t be more than that (sic)."