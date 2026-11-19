Lara Dutta dismissed the idea that she might have hesitated over the casting.
Lara Dutta is 48. Her on-screen sons in Ramayana are 44 and 42. The actor says that arithmetic never troubled her.
Dutta plays Kaikeyi, the queen whose two boons send Lord Ram into exile, in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic. That makes her stepmother to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram and mother to Bharat, played by Addinath M Kothare. Kapoor is only four years younger than her, and Kothare is six.
In a conversation with News18, Dutta dismissed the idea that she might have hesitated over the casting. She said the industry has moved past female actors weighing roles against their age. In her view, the job today is to inhabit a character, and she said doubts of that kind never entered her mind. “100 percent not! I think we’re all beyond all of this. Today, as actors, no one is stuck in these outdated thinking of, ‘Oh, I’m a female actor. How will I play so and so character?’ Today, you’re embodying characters. There was no ounce or iota of such thoughts."
She also argued that the mythology supports the casting. Dasharath had three queens of different ages and backgrounds, and Kaikeyi was the youngest of them. Seen that way, a relatively young Kaikeyi fits the story.
Dutta said her preparation began with Tiwari before any scene was shot. “And when you look at the larger scheme of things, Dashrath had three queens. They were all of different ages and areas. To play Kaikeyi, the first thing that Nitesh sir and I did was to sit down and flesh out the entire history of the character – the parts that you don’t even see onscreen, why she asked for those two boons, where those boons were promised, who she was and where she came from."
For Dutta, a part like Kaikeyi comes along rarely in an actor’s career, and she said such chances must be seized. She compared it to playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom, which she called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to portray an enduring figure.
This isn’t the first time Dutta has defended the film’s choices. Earlier this month, she pushed back against criticism of Sai Pallavi’s sword-wielding Sita, arguing that a princess of that era would probably have been trained to fight. In an interview with NDTV, she urged audiences to drop their narrow-mindedness and embrace the film as a cinematic experience.
Dutta pointed out that the epic exists in many versions, and that royal children of the period, including daughters, were usually taught both the arts and weaponry. She also cited Sita’s 14 years in the forest as proof of the character’s resilience, saying, “At some point, she will pick up something to defend herself.”
The debate began with scenes in which Sita fights demons alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram and teaches combat skills to children and young villagers. Some viewers objected that the film takes too much creative liberty with a revered religious figure. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, was among the most vocal critics, arguing on his YouTube channel that the portrayal departs from Valmiki’s Ramayana. The makers have said the characterisation draws on the Adbhuta Ramayana, a lesser-known text in which Sita takes on a fierce, Kali-like form to slay the thousand-headed demon Sahasra Ravana.
Ramayana casts Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Namit Malhotra produced the two-part project. The first instalment opened in theatres on November 5, 2026, and crossed Rs 841 crore in its first two weeks. Part two is scheduled for Diwali 2028.