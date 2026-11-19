Dutta said her preparation began with Tiwari before any scene was shot. “And when you look at the larger scheme of things, Dashrath had three queens. They were all of different ages and areas. To play Kaikeyi, the first thing that Nitesh sir and I did was to sit down and flesh out the entire history of the character – the parts that you don’t even see onscreen, why she asked for those two boons, where those boons were promised, who she was and where she came from."