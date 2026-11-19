Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom in Marvel's record-breaking blockbuster
Dubai: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is witnessing a strong response at the Indian box office, with advance bookings crossing Rs343 million, including blocked seats, almost four weeks before its theatrical release.
According to Sacnilk's latest figures reported on November 19, the superhero film has generated Rs343.4 million in advance sales across its first four days. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs286.5 million.
The film's opening day, December 17, has contributed Rs164.8 million, including blocked seats, while more than 200,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the first day.
The early response has put Avengers: Doomsday among the major advance-booking attractions in the Indian market. Its opening-day sales have drawn comparisons with upcoming Indian releases, including Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2.
The film's strong performance also reflects the popularity of the Marvel franchise among Indian audiences. However, advance sales are still at an early stage, with several weeks remaining before release.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of the filmmaking duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film brings Robert Downey Jr back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but in a completely different role as Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's most powerful villains.
The film features an extensive ensemble cast, including Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm, while Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Pascal return as members of the Fantastic Four.
The crossover also reunites several familiar X-Men characters, with Ian McKellen returning as Magneto, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Channing Tatum also returns as Gambit.
Other returning cast members include Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell.
According to Marvel's official synopsis, heroes from three distinct universes will be drawn into a collision course as they confront an existential threat unlike anything they have faced before. The film brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and characters from Wakanda, setting up one of the MCU's biggest crossover events.
Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel's Multiverse Saga and is expected to lay the foundation for the franchise's next chapter. The film is scheduled to release in the UAE and Indian cinemas on December 17, a day ahead of its global release on December 18.