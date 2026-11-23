Toho's monster roars in North America but draws thin crowds in India after Ramayana delay
Godzilla can flatten cities, but the Indian box office has proved a tougher opponent. Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero, which has been smashing records across North America, limped through its first weekend in India with a collection of just Rs 3 crore net. For a film whose title already flirts with nothing, the numbers came uncomfortably close to living up to the name.
A late arrival, a quiet reception
The film's Indian rollout was delayed by a scheduling clash with an equally large rival. Minus Zero hit screens worldwide on November 6, but Ramayana had locked up every IMAX screen in India for its first two weeks. Toho's monster had to wait its turn and finally reached Indian theatres on November 20.
The wait did it no favours. Friday brought in Rs 70 lakh net, among the weakest starts for a widely released international film in the country. Saturday improved to Rs 1.10 crore, and Sunday rose about 10% to 1.22 crore, which was not the late surge the film needed. Playing on roughly 200 screens, it averaged an occupancy of about 25% across the weekend, a modest figure for a release of this size.
Elsewhere, a different beast entirely
Outside India, the story is very different. Minus Zero opened in North America with nearly $30 million, the biggest debut ever for a non-English-language film in the region. A sturdy third weekend of $2.7 million in the US and Canada lifted its North American total to $54 million as of November 22. Overseas markets have added $55 million, bringing its worldwide gross to $109 million. Japan alone accounts for more than $25 million of that.
The Ramayana rematch
The two films have been sparring since their shared release weekend, and the scorecard is split. In North America, Godzilla leads comfortably, with $54 million against Ramayana's $28 million. Asia belongs to the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer, though, and that dominance has handed it the global title. Ramayana stands at $185 million worldwide, powered largely by Rs 1,142 crore ($123 million) from India.
What's under the scales
Godzilla Minus Zero follows Godzilla Minus One (2023) and is the 34th Toho production in the long-running franchise. Yamazaki again writes and directs, this time setting a period drama in post-war Japan in which Godzilla goes head to head with King Ghidorah. Made for a lean budget of around $18 million, the film is already a clear commercial success, even if India has yet to catch the fever.