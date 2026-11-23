Outside India, the story is very different. Minus Zero opened in North America with nearly $30 million, the biggest debut ever for a non-English-language film in the region. A sturdy third weekend of $2.7 million in the US and Canada lifted its North American total to $54 million as of November 22. Overseas markets have added $55 million, bringing its worldwide gross to $109 million. Japan alone accounts for more than $25 million of that.