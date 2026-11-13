Ramayana storms past Rs 10 billion in eight days, becomes third-fastest Indian film to hit the milestone

The casting has drawn criticism since it was announced, with much of it directed at Sai Pallavi. After the promotional material and trailer came out, she faced comments about her appearance, her Hindi accent and her screen presence. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the Ramanand Sagar series, called the casting historically inaccurate. After release, actor Mukesh Khanna objected to the film presenting Sita as a warrior, arguing it departs from Valmiki’s text. The film’s costume designers have also responded to criticism of Sita’s look.