Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi’s warrior Sita in Ramayana: ‘It's not that far-fetched'

Lara Dutta noted that the epic exists in many versions and people need to be 'open minded'
Lara Dutta has hit back at criticism of Sai Pallavi’s sword-wielding Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, arguing that a princess of that era would likely have been trained to fight.
“You have to stop being so small-minded, you know, and also embrace the cinematic experience,” the actor, who plays Kaikeyi in the film, told NDTV.
Why Lara thinks a warrior Sita makes sense
Dutta noted that the epic exists in many versions, and that royal children of the time, daughters included, were typically schooled in both the arts and weaponry.
“So I think it’s not that far off or it’s not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare,” she said. “When you’re put into a situation like that also as a woman, you’re not going to be a helpless woman.”
She also pointed to Sita’s 14 years in the forest as evidence of the character’s resilience. “At some point, she will pick up something to defend herself,” Dutta said.
What sparked the debate
In the film, Sita fights demons alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama and is seen teaching combat skills to children and young villagers. Some viewers have objected, saying the film takes too much creative liberty with a revered religious figure.
Among the most vocal critics is veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known as Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Khanna focused on the scenes in which Sita fights off demons and said he had gone back to the source text to check them. “People have objected to Sita fighting like the Rani of Jhansi,” he said.
Khanna argued the depiction departs from Valmiki’s Ramayana and questioned the use of creative liberty in a mythological epic. “We have grown up watching that; how can you put a new scene about Maa Sita in that? You should feel ashamed,” he said. He also said he was surprised by the producer’s explanation that the warrior portrayal came from the Adbhuta Ramayana rather than Valmiki’s text, and questioned the legitimacy of that source.
The makers have said the characterisation draws on the Adbhuta Ramayana, a lesser-known text in which Sita takes on a fierce, Kali-like form to slay Sahasra Ravana, a demon with a thousand heads. Most Indian audiences, by contrast, know the story through Valmiki’s version and adaptations of it, such as Ramanand Sagar’s 1980s TV series Ramayan.
Dutta isn’t the only cast member to defend the choice. Co-star Indira Krishnan has also weighed in, saying every woman in the film has her own strength and none of them is depicted as weak.
Box office and what’s next
The controversy hasn’t slowed the film down. Since opening on November 5, Ramayana has earned more than Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in its first week.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, it is the first of two parts, with the sequel due in 2028.