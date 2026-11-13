Lara Dutta defends Sai Pallavi’s warrior Sita in Ramayana: ‘It's not that far-fetched'

Khanna argued the depiction departs from Valmiki’s Ramayana and questioned the use of creative liberty in a mythological epic. “We have grown up watching that; how can you put a new scene about Maa Sita in that? You should feel ashamed,” he said. He also said he was surprised by the producer’s explanation that the warrior portrayal came from the Adbhuta Ramayana rather than Valmiki’s text, and questioned the legitimacy of that source.