Amit Shah meets 'Ramayana' team as the film continues its worldwide success
Dubai: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, along with members of the team behind the epic film ‘Ramayana’, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.
The meeting brought together the cast and crew of the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, which features Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, the film's official account, The World Of Ramayana, said the team was honoured to meet the Home Minister.
“Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide,” the post read.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is the first instalment of a planned two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic attributed to sage Valmiki. Directed by Tiwari, the screenplay is co-written by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.
The first instalment follows the early life of Prince Rama, covering his childhood and the events leading up to his 14-year exile. The film features an ensemble cast including Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Adinath Kothare.
The film was released earlier this month during the Diwali festive period and has attracted audiences in India and overseas.
Earlier in November, the makers issued a warning against the unauthorised recording and online circulation of footage from cinema screenings.
Citing Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and 6, 2026, the production team said individuals had been restrained from recording, uploading or sharing any part of the film without permission.
The makers warned that violations could invite criminal and civil proceedings, as well as contempt of court action. They also urged people to delete any unauthorised footage already shared online.
Meanwhile, ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ has grossed approximately Rs17.56 billion worldwide after 21 days in cinemas, according to trade estimates reported on November 26. The film's worldwide total includes approximately Rs11.74 billion from India and Rs5.82 billion from overseas markets.
With inputs from IANS