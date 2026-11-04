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Ramayana premiere: Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol join Ranbir Kapoor at star-studded Mumbai event

Advance bookings for Ramayana soar past Rs1.15 billion before theatrical debut

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose at the star-studded premiere of ‘Ramayana’ in Mumbai.
Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose at the star-studded premiere of ‘Ramayana’ in Mumbai.
AFP

Dubai:  Bollywood’s biggest names came together in Mumbai for the star-studded premiere of Ramayana: Part 1, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

Among the celebrities attending the grand event were Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta.

Alia attracted considerable attention in an elegant grey saree featuring a blue border, paired with an intricately beaded blouse. She posed for photographers against the film’s cosmic-themed backdrop.

Neetu Kapoor also attended the premiere to support her son, while Sunny Deol made a stylish appearance in a white suit.

Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in the ambitious mythological epic, opted for a maroon traditional kurta paired with dark jeans. He greeted photographers with folded hands, acknowledging the support and excitement surrounding the film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari arrived with his wife, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and their children.

Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman, attended with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta. The couple happily posed for photographs at the event.

Other familiar faces at the premiere included Kunal Kapoor, Sachet-Parampara, Jackky Bhagnani and Mukesh Chhabra.

About the film and advance bookings

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is generating strong interest ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with advance bookings crossing Rs1.15 billion (Rs1,150 million) globally.

The film has recorded more than Rs755.6 million in domestic advance bookings, while overseas pre-sales have crossed Rs400 million, according to trade figures reported on November 3. The worldwide total reflects bookings across the opening period, with ticket sales continuing ahead of the release.

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita, Kannada star Yash appearing as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman. Sunny Deol also features as Lord Hanuman, adding another major name to the film's ensemble cast.

Directed by Tiwari, known for films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, the ambitious project is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. It brings one of Hindu mythology's most celebrated stories to the big screen, with a large-scale cinematic treatment designed for audiences in India and overseas.

Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios is producing the film in association with visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, the production aims to present the story across two installments.

The first chapter is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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