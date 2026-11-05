Alia gives fans a glimpse of Ranbir in his Lord Ram look, sharing tender moments with Raha
Dubai: Alia Bhatt has given fans a glimpse of some heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha during the shoot of Ramayana, which released in cinemas on Thursday.
The actress shared two pictures on Instagram, showing Ranbir in his Lord Ram look spending precious moments with Raha on the film's set.
In the first photograph, Ranbir, dressed as Ram, is seen kissing his daughter on the forehead against what appears to be a forest backdrop. The second picture captures Raha affectionately holding on to her father as they stand together near a rocky setting. Raha's face was covered with a white heart emoji in both pictures.
Alongside the pictures, Alia expressed her pride in Ranbir and the team behind the ambitious film.
"You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her," she wrote, adding that she was proud of Ranbir and everyone who had contributed to the cinematic project.
She also described Ramayana as a story bigger than all of them and shared her excitement over its release.
Ramayana has received encouraging reactions following its theatrical release, with its grand scale, visual effects and performances drawing attention. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana have emerged as major highlights.
The film's elaborate action sequences, production design and background score have also been praised. However, some viewers and critics have pointed to uneven pacing and occasional shortcomings in the visual effects, making the ambitious adaptation a mixed cinematic experience.
Several members of the film industry also took to social media to congratulate the team on the film's release.
Filmmaker Karan Johar praised the cinematic adaptation, describing Ramayana as a story deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage and one that generations have grown up with.
He applauded the cast and crew for turning an ambitious vision into reality and expressed his admiration for everyone involved in the project.