Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on playing Lord Rama in 'Ramayana' after controversial 'Animal': 'Not because I did Animal'

And that's the big ambition behind Ramayana: to take an epic that generations of Indians have grown up with and give it the kind of spectacular cinematic treatment that can travel well beyond Indian shores.

Kapoor is particularly excited about the scale of the production, pointing to the technology and international talent involved in bringing the epic to life. “We've used the technology to enhance this story. We've got the best of the worlds to come in and contribute, and I just can't wait for you know global audience to sample this,” he said.

If Kapoor is taking on the weight of playing the pious and dutiful Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is approaching Sita without reducing her to an impossibly perfect symbol of womanhood.

Asked whether women today would relate to Sita's grace and resilience, Pallavi offered a refreshing take.

“I think women, as women, we don't limit ourselves to just drawing from one character that we play in our life. We actually play mothers, fathers, aunts -- every other role that's possible. So I think as human beings, we tend to see ourselves in different characters.”

Sai Pallavi believes audiences have plenty to discover across its female characters, adding: “So I think there's so much for us to draw from all the women in Ramayana.”