Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 1.15 billion in global pre-sales

Ramayana’s Day 1 numbers are well behind this year’s biggest openers. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups led the pack with Rs 73.43 crore in opening-day advance bookings (Rs 58.27 crore without blocked seats), selling 18,48,067 tickets across 25,654 shows. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 came next with Rs 62.43 crore (Rs 52.35 crore excluding blocked seats) from 14,07,553 tickets across 23,364 shows. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 had a smaller show count of 17,615 but still sold 19.60 lakh tickets, for Rs 41.48 crore (Rs 37.60 crore without blocked seats).