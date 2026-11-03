Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 1.15 billion in global pre-sales

However, the film trails Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic in India
Two days before release, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is telling two very different box office stories. Abroad, audiences are buying tickets quickly. At home, the start is far more cautious.
The worldwide opening weekend advance booking gross has crossed Rs 115 crore (Rs 1.15 billion), helped by more than Rs 40 crore from overseas markets. In India, however, opening-day sales are stuck in the low thirties of crores, behind several of the year’s biggest releases.
How Day 1 looks in India
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as of 12 pm on Tuesday, November 3, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had collected Rs 32.59 crore in Day 1 domestic advance bookings. That figure includes blocked seats and comes from 8.16 lakh tickets across 20,159 shows, with average occupancy of 18 per cent.
Excluding blocked seats, the number drops to Rs 27.34 crore from 6.80 lakh tickets, with occupancy of 15 per cent. Only 50 shows have sold out so far.
Across the first four days now open for booking, domestic pre-sales total Rs 75.56 crore (Rs 60.09 crore without blocked seats). That comes from 19.13 lakh tickets sold across 61,835 shows, at 14 per cent occupancy.
Ramayana’s Day 1 numbers are well behind this year’s biggest openers. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups led the pack with Rs 73.43 crore in opening-day advance bookings (Rs 58.27 crore without blocked seats), selling 18,48,067 tickets across 25,654 shows. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 came next with Rs 62.43 crore (Rs 52.35 crore excluding blocked seats) from 14,07,553 tickets across 23,364 shows. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 had a smaller show count of 17,615 but still sold 19.60 lakh tickets, for Rs 41.48 crore (Rs 37.60 crore without blocked seats).
So far, Ramayana stands at Rs 32.59 crore (Rs 27.34 crore excluding blocked seats) from 8.16 lakh tickets across 20,159 shows. Unless bookings jump sharply in the final stretch, it looks set to open below all three.
The film’s strongest market outside India is North America. Paid premieres on November 4 have already earned more than $1.20 million (about Rs 11.37 crore). US pre-sales for the full opening weekend are close to $3 million (about Rs 28.45 crore).
The producers are reportedly aiming for an overseas opening weekend above $20 million (roughly Rs 189.62 crore). Reaching that target would need a strong walk-in audience on top of current pre-sales.
For a film of this scale, a modest domestic start does not decide its fate. Mythological epics often depend on family audiences who book late. Good word of mouth over the opening weekend could still change the picture considerably.
The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Namit Malhotra is the producer, and the score is by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.