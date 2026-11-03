Yash on playing Ravana in Ramayana: 'My son asked if I die or lose'

His answer had two parts: Rama for the story, and his father for the theatre. “I told my kid in the most distinct way, ‘When we listen to the story, it is Rama whom everybody has to follow. Ravana might look glamorous, fancy, or powerful. But ultimately, if you have to win, you have to understand the essence of Rama. However, in the movie, you can root for me. But don’t take it personally.’”