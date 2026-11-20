Nitish said the film presents Ravana, played by Yash, as a liberal and just ruler, which he argued undermines the purpose of Vishnu’s avatar. “Ravana’s negatives were not shown at all. His character comes across like a Marxist communist leader,” he said. “This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan. You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero.”