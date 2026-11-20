Nitish said the film presents Ravana, played by Yash, as a liberal and just ruler
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has criticised Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, calling it an 'agenda film.' He says the film weakens the character of Rama and presents Ravana in a favourable light.
His comments are a reversal of his earlier view. After the trailer was released, he had praised the film and predicted it would succeed internationally.
Objection to Rama’s portrayal
Speaking to NDTV, Nitish said the film does not reflect the stature of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. “Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That’s not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada,” he said.
He also said the scene of Rama leaving Ayodhya in tears does not match the code of honour of the Ikshvaku clan.
Criticism of Ravana’s depiction
Nitish said the film presents Ravana, played by Yash, as a liberal and just ruler, which he argued undermines the purpose of Vishnu’s avatar. “Ravana’s negatives were not shown at all. His character comes across like a Marxist communist leader,” he said. “This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan. You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero.”
He said younger viewers, who he claimed 'do not read,' may see Ravana as a “cool dude” in the two years before the sequel. He questioned how Part 2 would then show Rama defeating him.
Other critics
Nitish is not the only actor to object to the film. Mukesh Khanna, Sunil Lahri and others have also criticised it, mainly over Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita as a sword-wielding warrior.
Box office performance
The film has performed strongly despite the criticism. Before its release, it drew criticism over Ranbir Kapoor’s casting and its visual effects, but audience response improved after it opened in theatres. It has received largely positive reviews from critics.
Ramayana: Part 1 has earned more than Rs 860 crore in India and Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2.
Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the cast includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha.