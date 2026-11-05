Ramayana post-credit scene: Sunny Deol debuts as Hanuman, Raghav Juyal as Meghnath

The moment is heightened by a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa
Don’t rush for the exit when the credits roll. Ramayana: Part 1, which opened in theatres worldwide on November 5, holds back two of its most exciting reveals for the very end, unveiling Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Ravana’s fearsome son Meghnath. Both are poised to drive the action in the second instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological saga, now set for 2028.
With Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana leading the first chapter, the makers have kept these two introductions under wraps until the closing stretch, offering a teaser of the much larger war that lies ahead.
Sunny Deol’s Hanuman arrives after the credits
Patient viewers are rewarded with a first look at Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Set to a stirring score, the sequence keeps his face hidden as he makes his entrance. A sweeping wide shot then captures him soaring through the sky, mace in hand, calling out “Jai Shri Ram.”
The moment is heightened by a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring the voices of Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander. The makers have still stopped short of revealing Deol’s full look.
His arrival marks the start of a crucial new chapter, as Hanuman goes on to play a pivotal part in Rama’s quest to find Sita and the battle against Ravana that follows.
Raghav Juyal’s surprise turn as Meghnath
Deol isn’t the only secret the film has kept. Towards the climax, Raghav Juyal makes an unexpected appearance as Meghnath, the eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari and heir to Lanka’s throne.
It’s a striking departure for the actor. With kohl-lined eyes, a piercing gaze and a fierce bearing, Juyal’s Meghnath makes an impression despite his limited screen time, hinting at the formidable adversary Rama will face in the war for Lanka.
Who is Meghnath?
Also known as Indrajit, Meghnath ranks among the mightiest warriors in the epic. He earned that title by vanquishing Indra, king of the gods, and was regarded as second only to Ravana in strength among Lanka’s fighters.
He is famed for his command of warfare, his arsenal of celestial weapons, and his use of illusion and invisibility to outwit enemies. In the epic, he ensnares Rama and Lakshmana with the Nagpash and later fells Lakshmana with the Shakti weapon, an act that sends Hanuman on his legendary mission to fetch the Sanjeevani herb.
Part 2 moves to 2028
The film also confirms that Ramayana: Part 2 will arrive in 2028, a year later than the originally planned 2027 window.
Producer Namit Malhotra has previously said the extra time is about giving the finale the scale it demands. Speaking to E! News, he explained that the team wanted to match the care that went into the first film rather than hurry the concluding chapter, adding, “We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves.”
About the film
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is conceived as a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol, the cast includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.
Made with a global audience in mind, the film is produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It also brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with DNEG handling the visual effects.