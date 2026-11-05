Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic targets Rs 2 billion opening, trails Dhurandhar 2 in pre-sales

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel did not mince words. He expects the Hindi version to open at Rs 55–60 crore net and called the pre-sales underwhelming, arguing that a film with this cast, this source material and a reported Rs 2,000 crore price tag for this instalment should be eyeing a Rs 100 crore opening at minimum. He brushed aside the pre-Diwali timing as an excuse. Still, he left the door open: steep ticket prices could push Day 1 past Rs 60 crore, and if word of mouth turns strongly positive, he believes the film could gather Rs 500 crore net or more within its first week. From the dubbed versions, he expects Rs 12–15 crore, mostly from Kannada.