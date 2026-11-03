Ranbir Kapoor responds to Ramayana trolling as international reviews come in

Ranbir quotes Amar Prem as Ramayana gets mixed reviews ahead of its November 5 release
Dubai:vRanbir Kapoor has responded to months of online trolling over Ramayana, two days before the film opens in cinemas, with a line from a classic Bollywood song.
The film, in which Kapoor plays Lord Rama, has drawn mixed reviews from international critics since its world premiere in Los Angeles last week.
Speaking during a virtual interaction with more than 18,000 students from across India, Kapoor addressed the criticism.
"What's relevant today is this new thing of trolling online," he said.
He pointed to the Kishore Kumar song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna, which translates as "People will say things; talking is what people do."
"That's a great philosophy to follow in life. Don't get bothered by what people are saying," Kapoor said. "What matters is the people that matter to you."
The song, written by Anand Bakshi, is from Shakti Samanta's 1972 film Amar Prem. It also features in Kapoor's 2018 hit Sanju, in which Sunil Dutt, the father of Kapoor's character Sanjay Dutt, advises his son to follow its philosophy.
Director Nitesh Tiwari also responded. "If your conscience is clear, and if our effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?" he said.
'Today, it's me. Tomorrow, it'll be someone else'
Producer Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus has also addressed the memes aimed at the film.
"Honestly, after a point, I've started laughing at it because it's meant for humour. All these people just want to have fun at someone's expense. Today, it's me. Tomorrow, it'll be someone else," he said in a recent interview with an international outlet. "The best in the world are getting trolled today. So, I just take it in the stride and enjoy it because how often do you get that opportunity?"
He added that the film has received praise too, and drew on a moment from the film. "As Lord Rama said famously in the film, if I was happy to take the crown, I'll take exile with the same ease because that's what life is, that's what our destiny is. I'd have to take the good and the bad together, and that's what you learn from it."
Ramayana had its world premiere on October 27 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. International reviews have been mixed since.
IndieWire gave the film a B grade, according to NewsBytes. "Ramayana contains dozens of moments that would each be the climax of another film," the review said. It added that each moment is "scored with appropriate musical majesty by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the former of which is lending his talents to an Indian film for the first time."
Screen Rant gave it 7/10 and called it "an impressive cinematic achievement". The review praised the leads in the action scenes but said the characters don't always feel human, with one exception.
"The exception to this is Yash as the antagonistic Ravana, who actually gets a fascinating focus in the film's first act," it said.
IGN gave the film 4/10. "Much like Kapoor's Rama, Pallavi's Sita is graceful in posture, but there's little underlying either of them as actual human beings," the review said. It also criticised the action scenes, saying: "The fantasy fights lack the necessary physical and emotional weight to make a lasting impact."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who adapted it with Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana stars Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Anupam Kher as Jatayu. The music is by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Sony Pictures International is distributing it overseas, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is handling the Hindi market in India.
Despite the reviews, interest is high. The film has crossed Rs100 crore (about Dh38.7 million) in worldwide advance bookings, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
Ramayana: Part One is in UAE cinemas from Thursday, November 5