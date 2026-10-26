Rahman defends creative choices amid criticism of Ramayana soundtrack
Dubai: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s latest song for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has sparked an online debate, with some listeners questioning its qawwali-style musical influences while others defend the creative approach.
Titled Mangal Rang, the song was released on October 25 and celebrates Lord Rama and Goddess Sita's wedding. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, the track features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The song’s musical style has divided social media opinion. Some listeners have questioned whether its perceived qawwali and Sufi influences suit a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. In contrast, others have defended Rahman’s freedom to experiment with different musical traditions. Some have also compared the composition with his earlier work, including Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar.
The discussion has renewed attention on the soundtrack of one of the year's most anticipated Indian films.
Rahman has addressed mixed reactions to the film’s music, saying he focuses on the creative process rather than monitoring online feedback.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the composer said the team puts considerable effort into developing and refining its music before releasing it to audiences. He added that he had worked sincerely and hoped people would celebrate it.
Rahman also described composing music for Ramayana as both an honour and a responsibility, given the story’s significance for generations of Indians. The songs have been created in five languages.
The soundtrack marks a notable collaboration between Rahman and German composer Hans Zimmer, known for scoring major international productions. The partnership brings together two Academy Award-winning composers for a film designed to reach audiences in India and overseas.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend adapts the ancient Indian epic about Rama, his battle with Ravana and the events that shape their destinies.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.
The film is being mounted on an ambitious scale, with visual effects handled by DNEG, the company behind several major international productions. Its makers plan a two-part cinematic saga, with the first instalment set for a global theatrical release on November 5, 2026, and the second planned for Diwali 2027.
The familiar epic, high-profile cast, and international creative team have put the film firmly in the spotlight ahead of its release.
The debate over Mangal Rang comes as Ramayana builds momentum at the box office before its theatrical debut.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had generated approximately Rs205 million in reported worldwide bookings as of October 26, including India and tracked overseas markets. The figure includes advance sales for preview screenings on November 4 and opening-day shows on November 5.
The early numbers point to substantial interest ahead of the release, although bookings alone cannot determine the film’s eventual box-office performance.
With its music now attracting both criticism and support, Ramayana faces the challenge of meeting the expectations of audiences deeply familiar with the epic while presenting the story to a global theatrical audience.