Ramayana advance booking: 2 lakh tickets in India, $950K overseas

2 lakh tickets sold in India as Ramayana gears up for Diwali debut
Ten days before release, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One has already collected about 20 crore rupees worldwide in advance bookings as of October 25. The two-part mythological epic opens on November 5, and pre-sales show strong demand at home and a sizeable contribution from overseas audiences.
The film’s international numbers are the standout. Ramayana will have paid previews in North America on November 4, the night before its official release, and those shows alone have sold $550K in tickets, according to Sacnilk. Release-day bookings across other overseas territories add another $400K.
Those figures make Ramayana a global release in practice. Sony Pictures is handling distribution outside India, and the film is also set for a worldwide IMAX rollout.
In India, advance bookings opened on Dussehra, about two weeks before release, and got off to a fast start. Ticket sales have since slowed from that opening rush but are still rising.
Domestic pre-sales for day one have now crossed 10 crore rupees, with more than 2 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi version accounts for most of it, about 87% of the total, and has more than 4,200 shows open for opening day.
The Kannada and Telugu versions have only recently started opening shows widely, with just over 400 between them so far. Early sales are encouraging.
The Kannada version is playing on around 100 screens and has already passed 1 crore rupees. Some centres report morning shows filling up to 80%.
The Telugu version has opened on only 10–15 screens but is approaching 40 lakh rupees. Sacnilk data shows four of its 44 listed shows are already sold out. Trade trackers on the ground suggest the number of houseful shows across languages could pass a dozen once blocked seats are counted.
With more regional shows yet to open, the pre-release total still has room to grow in the final stretch.
Ramayana is a two-part adaptation produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.
Part One releases on November 5, 2026, just ahead of Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Part Two is scheduled for Diwali 2027. Dharma Productions is distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.