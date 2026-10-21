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‘Ramayana’ bookings top Rs 171 million worldwide as Bengal makes film tax-free

Epic Ramayana draws Rs 171 million in bookings, West Bengal offers tax relief

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, in a still from Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’.
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, in a still from Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’.

Dubai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has generated approximately Rs 171.8 million in reported bookings across India and overseas markets, as the ambitious mythological film builds momentum ahead of its November 5 theatrical release.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, has collected Rs 48.8 million in bookings in India, with 84,969 tickets sold, according to Sacnilk. Bookings from overseas have reached $1.3 million (approximately Rs 123 million) across four countries, according to Films Discourse.

The combined figure is an approximate total based on the two reported amounts, which have different update times. It represents advance ticket sales rather than the film’s final box-office earnings.

In Mumbai, some premium recliner seats are priced at Rs 2,770. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the film will be tax-free in the state.

Overseas bookings cross $1.3 million

Overseas bookings stood at $1.3 million as of 11.42 pm on October 20, according to Films Discourse. The report recorded 87,921 tickets sold across four countries, with collections increasing by $180,000 since the previous update.

The international figures add to the early interest in the film, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Sony Pictures International is handling overseas distribution, according to industry reports.

Delhi-NCR leads Indian advance sales

As of the morning of October 21, Ramayana bookings had opened across 104 Indian cities, according to Sacnilk. Collections fell to Rs 30.5 million when block bookings were excluded.

Delhi-NCR led the domestic advance sales, generating Rs 14.2 million from 18,674 tickets. Mumbai followed with Rs 10.1 million from 14,823 tickets.

The Hindi version accounted for Rs 46.2 million of the reported Indian total. The Kannada-dubbed version collected Rs 249,200, while the Telugu version recorded Rs 47,400.

Some premium screenings in Mumbai have attracted attention for their pricing, with recliner seats listed at Rs 2,770 for select shows. Ticket prices vary by cinema, format, and seating category.

West Bengal declares ‘Ramayana’ tax-free

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the tax exemption during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on October 20, where members of the film’s cast joined the festivities.

The decision was announced ahead of the film’s theatrical release and adds another talking point to the production’s growing pre-release profile.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the epic

The film adapts the Ramayana, one of India’s best-known epics, telling the story of Rama’s exile, Ravana's abduction of Sita, and the battle to rescue her.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

The production has drawn attention for its large scale, visual effects, and ensemble cast. The story’s familiarity among audiences in India and overseas also gives the film an opportunity to reach viewers across different markets.

The first installment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with a second part planned for Diwali 2027.

While early booking figures indicate interest, the film’s commercial performance will depend on audience response and ticket sales after its theatrical release.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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