Epic Ramayana draws Rs 171 million in bookings, West Bengal offers tax relief
Dubai: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has generated approximately Rs 171.8 million in reported bookings across India and overseas markets, as the ambitious mythological film builds momentum ahead of its November 5 theatrical release.
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, has collected Rs 48.8 million in bookings in India, with 84,969 tickets sold, according to Sacnilk. Bookings from overseas have reached $1.3 million (approximately Rs 123 million) across four countries, according to Films Discourse.
The combined figure is an approximate total based on the two reported amounts, which have different update times. It represents advance ticket sales rather than the film’s final box-office earnings.
In Mumbai, some premium recliner seats are priced at Rs 2,770. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the film will be tax-free in the state.
Overseas bookings stood at $1.3 million as of 11.42 pm on October 20, according to Films Discourse. The report recorded 87,921 tickets sold across four countries, with collections increasing by $180,000 since the previous update.
The international figures add to the early interest in the film, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Sony Pictures International is handling overseas distribution, according to industry reports.
As of the morning of October 21, Ramayana bookings had opened across 104 Indian cities, according to Sacnilk. Collections fell to Rs 30.5 million when block bookings were excluded.
Delhi-NCR led the domestic advance sales, generating Rs 14.2 million from 18,674 tickets. Mumbai followed with Rs 10.1 million from 14,823 tickets.
The Hindi version accounted for Rs 46.2 million of the reported Indian total. The Kannada-dubbed version collected Rs 249,200, while the Telugu version recorded Rs 47,400.
Some premium screenings in Mumbai have attracted attention for their pricing, with recliner seats listed at Rs 2,770 for select shows. Ticket prices vary by cinema, format, and seating category.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the tax exemption during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on October 20, where members of the film’s cast joined the festivities.
The decision was announced ahead of the film’s theatrical release and adds another talking point to the production’s growing pre-release profile.
The film adapts the Ramayana, one of India’s best-known epics, telling the story of Rama’s exile, Ravana's abduction of Sita, and the battle to rescue her.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.
The production has drawn attention for its large scale, visual effects, and ensemble cast. The story’s familiarity among audiences in India and overseas also gives the film an opportunity to reach viewers across different markets.
The first installment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with a second part planned for Diwali 2027.
While early booking figures indicate interest, the film’s commercial performance will depend on audience response and ticket sales after its theatrical release.