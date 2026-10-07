Sony Pictures had announced November 6 but a new report says some markets may open earlier
Dubai: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One may reach cinemas a day earlier than planned, including in the UAE.
According to a report by Indian entertainment site Pinkvilla, the film will open in India on November 5, with paid preview screenings on November 4. The Middle East is also listed for November 5, along with Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Germany, the rest of Europe and Latin America.
Sony Pictures, the film's global distributor, had previously announced a worldwide release date of November 6, two days before Diwali.
Under the new plan reported by Pinkvilla, the UK, South Africa and Mauritius will open the film on November 6.
China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong don't have confirmed dates yet. According to the report, those markets could join the worldwide release or get the film later.
Pinkvilla also said the dates are not final and could still change while the global release plan is being worked out. Neither Sony Pictures nor the makers have officially confirmed the new dates.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being released in two parts. Part Two is due in cinemas around Diwali 2027.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana. Both parts were filmed for IMAX, and the film will be released in several languages, including English.
The timing is deliberate. Diwali, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana.
In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers in September, Ranbir spoke about what playing Lord Rama meant to him.
"Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama, his ability to forgive. Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai," he said. (This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. It's a responsibility.)
The video also showed his physical transformation for the role and gave a look at the scale of the production.
"Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Rama. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story," Ranbir said.
When: Expected Thursday, November 5, 2026, in the Middle East (officially announced worldwide date: November 6)
Where: Cinemas across the UAE
Price: Bookings yet to open