Ramayana Part 2 release pushed to 2028 as makers seek more production time

Part 1 ends with Sita’s abduction. If the sequel follows the epic, it will move to Kishkindha, where Rama and Lakshmana meet Hanuman. Hanuman then introduces Rama to Sugriva, who helps him search for Sita. Hanuman later finds her in Ashoka Vatika in Lanka. He gives her Rama’s ring as proof of identity, and she gives him her chudamani to take back to Rama.