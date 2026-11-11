Ramayana Part 2 release pushed to 2028 as makers seek more production time

Ramayana Part 2 postponement aims to uphold standards and deliver action-packed drama
Ramayana: Part 2 will not release during Diwali 2027 as previously announced. Its new release window is Diwali 2028.
The new date first appeared in the end credits of Ramayana: Part 1, which is now in theatres. Producer Namit Malhotra has since confirmed it.
Why the delay
Malhotra told E! News that the response to the first film persuaded the team to take more time over the conclusion. He said a production of this size needs the additional year to maintain the standard of Part 1, and that the team did not want to rush it.
The second film also carries more of the story’s action. It centres on the conflict between Rama and Ravana, and its battle sequences require extensive action design, filming and visual-effects work. The makers describe the postponement as a production decision and say it does not change their overall plans for the franchise.
Cast and budget
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Yash plays Ravana and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The two films have a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
Two films, possibly three
Malhotra has said the project was first conceived as a trilogy before it was restructured into two parts. He indicated that a third film would depend on how audiences respond to the first. No further announcement has been made.
What Part 2 is expected to cover
Part 1 ends with Sita’s abduction. If the sequel follows the epic, it will move to Kishkindha, where Rama and Lakshmana meet Hanuman. Hanuman then introduces Rama to Sugriva, who helps him search for Sita. Hanuman later finds her in Ashoka Vatika in Lanka. He gives her Rama’s ring as proof of identity, and she gives him her chudamani to take back to Rama.
Box office outlook
Trade analysts expect the sequel to benefit from the first film’s performance. Raj Bansal told Bollywood Hungama that a successful film’s sequel typically opens around 50% higher than its predecessor, and he cited Dhurandhar and Drishyam as recent cases. Taran Adarsh said the sequel’s prospects will depend on how audiences receive the first film’s content and its cliffhanger ending.