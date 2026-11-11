Tamannaah Bhatia on buying gold in Dubai, Diwali memories and why 'nobody can dictate' her life

"I feel like I've always been that person who's been, you know, the risk taker, the one who's done exactly what my heart called out for. So, yeah, nothing changes. Still, still the same thing."

The actress, who began working at just 15, has spent years navigating the unpredictable world of Indian cinema. Now, as she expands her footprint beyond films and into fine jewellery, she's making it clear that the woman behind the glamorous image has always called her own shots.

"I think for me, whenever I wanted something elevated every day, it was really not something I found. I found very generic things. I never found something that was identifiable and had a design language, and I felt like I wanted something that had presence but also felt easy to wear."

"I remember buying this really pretty chain in Dubai, and definitely the gold here is beautiful looking. So yeah, this is something that often people want to buy from Dubai. So I've done that too."

And perhaps that's Tamannaah's most interesting contradiction: an actress who loves Dubai's gold, wants to build a jewellery empire and refuses to let anyone dictate her choices, but still associates the festival of lights with something as simple as a rangoli outside an Indian home.

"You know, I love seeing rangoli, which is something that people do one day before Diwali, and so normally in Indian households, that's like a ritual that happens," she said.

"This connection that I have with my audience that means the most to me because it's not tangible and it's just not something that I could ever make sense out of because the love is just so much so I'm very thankful and grateful for it."

"I'm not a bench jeweler, so I don't exactly do the whole thing myself. But I think at some point I would love to get my hands like fully into it because I feel like it's important to see how things are actually made to understand why something happens and doesn't happen."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.